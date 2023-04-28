Fortnite: Where to report to Mystica

After helping Peace Syndicate by passing through calibration rings to gather data and recover stolen electrical supplies, there's just one more task left in Fortnite. Players must now take all the information gathered and report back to the NPC known as Mystica. Upon interacting with her, this set of challenges will be completed, and Thunder will finally have some peace of mind.

As part of the Fortnite "Syndicate" Challenge for week seven, players will have to report to Mystica to complete the final task. Upon completion, players will earn 15,000 experience points and other bonus rewards.

A step-by-step guide on where to report to Mystica in Fortnite

1) Land at Shattered Slabs

Stay close to the edges while landing at Shattered Slabs (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step to completing this challenge is to land at the POI known as Shattered Slabs. It's one of the most active and hostile locations on the island this season. Having said that, with the goal being to interact with an NPC, players should try to land on the edge of the POI to avoid being dragged into fights.

2) Find weapons and loot to secure the area

Try to secure a Twin-Mag SMG (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once safe on the ground, look for a close-range weapon such as a shotgun or SMG. Since there's a lot of space to hide and shoot from cover, mid-range weapons such as ARs may not be useful. Players will lose the ability to use their peripheral vision and may become blindsighted. Furthermore, given the amount of damage shotguns inflict this season, they are a better option in general.

3) Interact with Mystica

Interact with Mystica to complete the challenge (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After securing weapons and healing items, the final step of this challenge is to reach Mystica and report to her. She can be found inside a large building on the western side of the POI. Make sure the area is clear before interacting with her. Alternatively, stealthily approach her to avoid being spotted or getting into a gunfight.

What rewards do you get by reporting to Mystica?

Free Fortnite Rewards @freefortrew



Complete Syndicate Quests Part 3.



Rewards:

- "Syndicate Slide" Loading Screen

- "Undersea Oni" Spray



You can find the Syndicate Quests under the Quests Tab > This Season > Syndicate



Now live until June 2nd.



#Fortnite Free Spray and Loading ScreenComplete Syndicate Quests Part 3.Rewards:- "Syndicate Slide" Loading Screen- "Undersea Oni" SprayYou can find the Syndicate Quests under the Quests Tab > This Season > SyndicateNow live until June 2nd. Free Spray and Loading ScreenComplete Syndicate Quests Part 3.Rewards:- "Syndicate Slide" Loading Screen- "Undersea Oni" SprayYou can find the Syndicate Quests under the Quests Tab > This Season > SyndicateNow live until June 2nd.#Fortnite https://t.co/4WOSnbwbJb

In addition to the 15,000 experience points, players will also receive the Syndicate Slide Loading Screen and Undersea Oni Spray. The Loading Screen showcases Thunder and Evie on a Rogue Bike, while the Spray showcases an artistic version of Mystica. Both these rewards will be added to the player's in-game locker as soon as the match ends.

On a side note, while these rewards are no doubt amazing, the community is still wondering when Epic Games will fix Mystica's hair in-game. Given that the concept art looks very different from the Outfit/NPC that's in-game, not everyone is satisfied with the final product. Hopefully, the developers will make the needed changes before Chapter 4 Season 2 ends.

