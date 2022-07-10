Fortnite wholesomely trolls its oldest content creator SypherPK

Fortnite has something that other games in the vertical do not: a flourishing and involved community. Aside from the diverse demographic of players, the developers are also very involved in the community. Immediate hot-fixes, end-users suggested improvements, and community-fielded outfit design are some of the examples that speak of their involvement.

However, the perks for the players don't stop there. Epic has even introduced a plethora of Fortnite content creators by inducting them with their own Icon Series skins. While these actions cast light upon Epic's regard for its community, the developers don't shy away from trolling its community either.

SypherPK recently posted a video on his YouTube channel in which he claims that Epic Games has deliberately trolled him. Upon watching the video, it can be seen that the developers did go out of their way to troll Sypher. This is yet another example of Epic's comical wavelength.

Did SypherPK get his Icon Series skin in Fortnite?

Ali Hassan, better known as SypherPK, is a Fortnite streamer and content creator who predominately streams on platforms like YouTube and Twitch. Sypher is amongst the top Fortnite streamers in the world. He is well known for his educational series 'How to Win,' where he shares tips and tricks to help players play better.

In a recent video that was posted on his channel, Sypher claims that Epic Games trolled him with a skin that looked like him. The video starts with him stumbling upon a new skin that happens to be a male counterpart to Manic skin. When Sypher was offered a locker bundle for the first time, he chose the Manic skin because it looked similar to his channel icon.

It was only a matter of time before the community started tagging him across social media posts claiming that they got his Icon Series outfit. The new Fox Fire skin has the same characteristics as the Manic. To top that off, the Fox Fire character bears a stark resemblance to Sypher, especially his middle-parted hairstyle.

The outfit was submitted by a community member named Bullzye. It is now live in the item shop. Later in the video, Sypher states that the skin seems inspired and has a SypherPK-ish vibe to it. However, Epic didn't stop there. Since Reality Tree's offshoots are spreading across the map, POIs are being gentrified. The latest addition to Butter Barn is a segment of Coral Castle.

SypherPK has been known to hate Coral Castle. In his own words, he is the number one Coral Castle hater. Further in the video, he suggests that he is hopeful of getting inducted into the game with his own Icon Series skin, but he also states that even if he doesn't get it, he is happy with what he has accomplished in Fortnite.

He has a dedicated competitive event called the SypherPK Cup. Besides this, he has also written a book titled 'How to Win,' which is dedicated to Sypher's series with the same name. Though he doesn't have the Icon Series skin as of now, he has already contributed more to the game than any other streamer.

Given his standing and contributions to Fortnite, it seems very plausible that Sypher will be soon inducted into the game.

