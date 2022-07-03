Fortnite: More Reality Tree off-shoots are spreading across the map

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 brought along a lot of changes across the map. Of all of them, Reality Tree takes the center stage. Unlike any other POI on the map, it has been growing since the second week of the new season, and has now spread to multiple locations on the map.

Even before the launch of the latest season, Fortnite leakers speculated that the Reality Tree POI would be pivotal to the progress of the game. Now that the its off-shoots are spreading across the map, these speculations have come to possess some gravity.

The season has completed 25% of its cycle, hence it is plausible that the Reality Tree might soon evolve into something that would disrupt the Vibin' theme. The colorful and seemingly cheerful trailer for the latest season ended omniously and it might just be time for things to start going astray.

Is Fortnite's Reality Tree colluding with the villain?

Every Fortnite player is aware of the immense powers of Zero Point and the fact that it attracts megalomaniacs. Historically, it has been the root cause of every adversity that the island has witnessed. Now that the Imagined Order (IO) is gone for good, the island is devoid of "evil" for the first time.

Building upon the events of the past, this period might be the fabled "calm before the storm." While it is still premature to assume that something ominous might happen soon, Reality Tree's expanding off-shoots do bring to attention the changes the island is going through.

So far, tje off-shoots have spread to Logjam Lumberyard, Risky Reels, and other POIs. In the latest map update, the off-shoots have already started creeping towards Sleepy Sound, and are almost there. It is only a matter of time before the POI starts witnessing changes in the flora.

These off-shoots have brought back a few POIs from the past Fortnite season to the map. While they did all this, one can't help but anticipate what direction the lore is progressing towards. Fortnite players are predicting the introduction of a new antagonist, most probably one from the latest trailer's omnious end.

The Fortnite community has speculated that the vague silhouette from the trailer's end will be the next villain. The Bloomwatcher is a name that has been deemed upon it for the time being. Players have been exploring the possible origins of Bloomwatcher and have started speculating about the upcoming events.

Rezztro @Rezztro Is this new villain the cube queen? (It's a massive stretch ik ) I know this sounds dumb and prob is but they have the same theme, same blue eyes surrounded by black and pink hair and we know the cube queen drowned and this new villain gives off like sea vibes sorta. 🤷‍♂️ #Fortnite Is this new villain the cube queen? (It's a massive stretch ik ) I know this sounds dumb and prob is but they have the same theme, same blue eyes surrounded by black and pink hair and we know the cube queen drowned and this new villain gives off like sea vibes sorta. 🤷‍♂️ #Fortnite https://t.co/384W0zQ8K3

Some players believe that Bloomwatcher might be a reincarnation of the Cube Queen. From the looks of the alleged renderings of the character, one can draw some parallels between the two; both of them look somewhat alike. However, this remains a speculation.

In another speculative theory, some players believe that Bloomwatcher is an avatar of the Cube Queen, and the Reality tree is colluding with her to make the map more hospitable for her devious plans to once again take a hold of the Zero Point.

The latest changes on the map, including the resurgence of older POIs, do hint towards something along these lines, as well as the resurrection of the Last Reality.

For now, these speculations are what the community seems to be engaged with. However, we can't dismiss the possibility of one of these theories turning out to be true.

