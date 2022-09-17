Fortnite: Why your lobby background is blue and how to fix it

Fortnite's blue lobby background has become the bane of players' existence. Even though the glitch is harmless and doesn't affect gameplay, players seem to be bothered by it and demand a solution.

Fortnite's blue lobby background glitch hit gamers in late May 2022, when the Chapter 3 Season 2 background was changed to the Collision background that featured the Mecha robot being assembled on the Ice Moon. Since then, it has been around.

Epic Games did take cognizance of this and issued a PSA mentioning a temporary fix. The developers are yet to roll out a permanent one, however. Hopefully, the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will see the problem gone forever.

Fix Fortnite blue lobby background with these easy steps

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus PSA: If you are seeing a plain blue Lobby background try changing your game language (and then changing it back). This should make it so the new Collision lobby background is shown. PSA: If you are seeing a plain blue Lobby background try changing your game language (and then changing it back). This should make it so the new Collision lobby background is shown. https://t.co/rHyQSqbt2w

In the PSA posted by the official Fortnite handle, the developers have mentioned steps that can help players revert to the default lobby background. Since there is no ETA on a possible permanent fix, gamers can follow these easy steps to change their lobby background:

Start the game and enter lobby.

Navigate to Settings.

Inside Settings, select Game Settings.

Under Language and Region, select Language.

Change the Language to Arabic.

Press Apply and then Press Okay.

The Lobby will revert to default background.

Once the blue background reverts to the default one, follow the aforementioned steps and change the language to one of your choice. In a few instances, this fix might not work; to counter this, follow the same steps and change the language to Deutsch (German).

The blue Fortnite lobby background glitch comes from a bug in the game. It won't affect anything else. Players can enter match-making and play without any problems. If the glitch reoccurs, players will once again have to follow the aforementioned steps.

While the majority of players are bothered by the glitch, there is a sect of gamers who intentionally change their lobby background to solid colors. Many pro players do this to free up resources like GPU computation and RAM. This, in turn, incentivizes the performance of the game. However, there isn't any concrete evidence of significant improvement.

Although there haven't been any reported instances of the glitch reoccurring, the lack of a possible permanent fix will continue to worry fans about the threat. The frequency of the glitch has certainly been reduced in Chapter 3 Season 3. Hopefully, the developers will patch this soon.

The lobby background reflects the theme of the season. While the lobby background generally remains the same for the entirety of the season, it does change in case of an upcoming event. For instance, the Chapter 3 Season 2 lobby background was replaced as a hint at the upcoming Collision Live event.

Players are anticipating a live event before Chapter 3 Season 4. As of now, there haven't been any alterations to the lobby background that would suggest an upcoming event. Players might, however, witness a Lady Gaga concert during the next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far