Fortnite: Why Snap is one of the worst customizable skins of all time

Although Fortnite has a profusion of skins, they are liable to get drab after some time. To overcome this humdrum, the developers introduced a new concept into the game. Enter customizable skins. Synonymous with other skins in the game, they offer the same dynamic, except for edit styles.

While most skins have an upgradable edit style, the customizable ones offer different body parts that can be unlocked throughout the entirety of the Battle Pass. These skins offer a plethora of customization options that in turn can be mixed and matched into a number of unique edits.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 isn't devoid of it either. Snap, a character in the Battle Pass, is one such skin. It offers a selection of unlockable body parts that can be put together into multiple new concepts. However, it failed to become what could have been the most customizable skin, due to one glaring problem.

Fortnite failed in its execution of the Snap outfit

The Snap outfit has not always been the subject of ridicule. The first pay-to-win skin of the season came equipped with an ARM-y Guy emote that rendered some of the skin's hitboxes immune to oncoming fire. But soon, everything was forgotten and what remained was the fact that it was outlandish.

As time progressed and newer Tover Tokens could be collected across the map, players found a problem. The Snap outfit's neck did not change with the torso, which in turn rendered the whole concept of customization somewhat futile.

While there are a plethora of limbs and other body parts, the torso offered only three edit styles.

The neck's tan color was an impediment to achieving a visibly harmonious aesthetics. The neck looked out of place when matched with other edit styles. While most players liked the different edit styles for other body parts, the neck and torso took the wrath.

The trivial yet inflated problem soon found its way into online discussion forums, and members of the Fortnite community rushed in to make themselves heard. One Reddit user started a discussion thread that soon started flourishing with anything but praise for the skin.

The Fortnite community has officially deemed this skin as an example of a great concept but poor execution. Most community members maintain that the outfit perceives like an afterthought, and speak of the developers' lackluster attitude. The torso does not garner any praise either.

Screenshot of discussion thread ( Image via Reddit.com)

According to the Fortnite community, it is an example of how developers have rehashed an old design. While the majority of the members spoke against the skin, some resorted to praising it and stating that the odd color of the neck is a reminder that it is a mix and match concept skin. It was supposed to look like this.

Screenshot of discussion thread ( Image via Reddit.com)

Over the years, the developers have brought Fortnite a cornucopia of customizable skins. Some of them have been absolute hits, while others have met the same fate as Snap. At the end of it all, what percolates is the fact that the aesthetics are subjective, and the same applies to the skin as well.

