Fortnite Wild Week 2: How to complete all challenges and earn 270,000 XP 

The ongoing Fortnite Wild Week 2 is one of the last chances players will get at leveling up fast in Chapter 2 Season 8. With only a few days remaining before the Chapter ends, players need quick methods to max out their battle pass if they haven't already.

While Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has seen several XP glitches, some of them are too complicated. The rest might require the help of friends, which many solo players might not have. Therefore, the Wild Week 2 challenges are the perfect savior for those who need 270,000 XP instantly.

A set of six challenges from the Bargain Bin week in Fortnite will reward players with 45,000 XP each. If players have enough Gold Bars saved up, they can even finish all of these challenges in a single game.

Fortnite Bargain Bin guide for 270,000 XP in Chapter 2 Season 8

Based on the Battle Pass screen, players have until December 5 to complete all tiers and claim their rewards. There might be a lot of players who still have a long way to go before completing their Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass.

The best way to gain XP in the ongoing season has been the Fortnite NPC punchcards. These reward players with a massive amount of XP for completing the NPC questlines. Similarly, the Bargain Bin also has a similar questline to reward players with XP for spending Gold Bars.

Players will earn 45,000 XP for spending 1000 Gold Bars in Fortnite. Following this, they will get an additional 45,000 XP for every 500 Bars they spend up to 3500 Gold Bars.

How to spend Gold Bars in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Wild Week 2

Spending a lot of Gold Bars in Fortnite Wild Week 2 might be a little difficult. For the remaining three days, there is an ongoing 50% discount on all NPC purchases. However, given that there are so many NPCs on the island and they offer all kinds of weapons and items, players can spend 3500 XP in a couple of games.

Players have until December 5 to complete all these challenges. Post the 'The End' event that takes place at 4 PM ET on December 4, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will officially end, and Chapter 3 Season 1 will begin on December 7 after a 2-day transition.

