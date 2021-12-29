Fortnite Winterfest 2021 challenges: How to destroy holiday decorations

Loopers need to do the unthinkable to complete the second-last Fortnite Winterfest quest. Rather than spreading joy and happiness, they have to destroy ten holiday decorations in-game. Upon completion, they will receive 18,000 experience points as a reward.

How to destroy holiday decorations in Fortnite Chapter 3:

Land in-game in snowy regions which have large structures.

Look for any decorations that resonate with the holiday season.

Destroy them using the harvesting tool, weapons or other methods to complete the quest.

Become the Grinch for a day and destroy holiday decorations in Fortnite (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

How to easily spot holiday decorations in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Spotting holiday decorations in Fortnite is easy. However, some users may have difficulty finding them with thick snow covering the island. Nevertheless, there is an easy way to spot a few during a match.

Rather than looking for them while looting or rotating, players can simply find decorations at POIs and landmarks. Giant candy canes, bushes wrapped in lights, snowflakes, hanging lights, and wreaths on structures are all holiday decorations.

Destroying any one of these will help progress the quest. A fast way to do this would be to find a wooden building loaded with decorations and set it ablaze. This can be done with Firefly Jars, Gas Cans, or by destroying a vehicle next to the house.

Should developers add decorations throughout the year for various events?

While the island looks fantastic with its numerous biomes, after a while, things become boring. The community at large begins seeing the same thing day after day. Eventually, this leads to users going on a short hiatus mid-season.

Adding different decorations year-round would stop this from happening. Minor assets added to the entire map would provide something new for players to look at. A change of scene is always welcomed by the community.

NinjaLavaBoy • Leaks & News 🎄 @NinjaLavaBoy



• There will be IO outposts at different points on the map.

• They will have a location codenamed "Crazy Cave".



indicates that it may be something similar to the Grotto.



#Fortnite The Imagined Order will arrive on the map around Week 7.• There will be IO outposts at different points on the map.• They will have a location codenamed "Crazy Cave". @HYPEX indicates that it may be something similar to the Grotto. #Fortnite Chapter3 The Imagined Order will arrive on the map around Week 7.• There will be IO outposts at different points on the map.• They will have a location codenamed "Crazy Cave".@HYPEX indicates that it may be something similar to the Grotto.#Fortnite #FortniteChapter3 https://t.co/GxeGOWHWVE

Alternatively, consistent dynamic and meaningful map changes would also work. Not just in certain areas of the map but the entire island. This would help create a better connection to the events taking place in the storyline.

For instance, when the Imagined Order returns to Fortnite Chapter 3, the developers can add assets throughout the map to reflect the same. This will enable players to connect directly to ongoing events.

