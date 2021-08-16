Fortnite Wonder Woman Cup: Start Date, rewards, and everything we know so far

Ever since Superman was revealed as a cosmetic, gamers have wondered whether Fortnite Wonder Woman is a possibility. It seems that the wish has been granted, and the Amazonian will feature in the game soon.

A popular data miner recently revealed that developers will roll out the Fortnite Wonder Woman Cup in a few days. Gamers are already hyped up about the arrival of the popular DC character to the game.

Fortnite Wonder Woman Cup to kick off soon

Date of commencement

Popular data miner Hypex has revealed the dates of the upcoming Fortnite Wonder Woman Cup. The coveted tournament will be a Duos Cup and it will kick off on August 18, 2021.

Rewards of the Fortnite Wonder Woman Cup

Europe

Rank 1st to 2500th - Wonder Woman in-game cosmetics and Back Bling

8 Points earned - "Honorary Amazons" loading screen

NA East

Rank 1st to 1250th - Wonder Woman in-game cosmetics and Back Bling

8 Points earned - "Honorary Amazons" loading screen

NA West

Rank 1st to 500th - Wonder Woman in-game cosmetics and Back Bling

8 Points earned - "Honorary Amazons" loading screen

Brazil

Rank 1st to 1000th - Wonder Woman in-game cosmetics and Back Bling

8 Points earned - "Honorary Amazons" loading screen

Asia

Rank 1st to 250th - Wonder Woman in-game Cosmetics and Back Bling

8 Points earned - "Honorary Amazons" loading screen

Oceania

Rank 1st to 250th - Wonder Woman in-game cosmetics and Back Bling

8 Points earned - "Honorary Amazons" loading screen

Middle-East

Rank 1st to 250th - Wonder Woman in-game cosmetics and Back Bling

8 Points earned - "Honorary Amazons" loading screen

Point Distribution for the Fortnite Wonder Woman Cup

🏆 Wonder Woman Cup Info

- August 18th

- Duos Cup

- 8 Points to earn the Honorary Amazons Loading Screen pic.twitter.com/A6GkyxxyIo — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 16, 2021

Victory Royale- 42 Points

2nd position- 36 Points

3rd position- 32 Points

4th position- 30 Points

5th position- 29 Points

6th position- 28 Points

7th position- 27 Points

8th position- 26 Points

9th position- 25 Points

10th position- 24 Points

11th position- 23 Points

12th position- 22 Points

13th position- 21 Points

14th position- 20 Points

15th position- 19 Points

16th position- 18 Points

17th position- 17 Points

18th position- 16 Points

19th position- 15 Points

20th position- 14 Points

21st position- 13 Points

22nd position- 12 Points

23rd position- 11 Points

24th position- 10 Points

25th-29th positon- 9 Points

30th- 34th position- 6 Points

35th-39th position- 3 Points

40th-44th position- 2 Points

45th-50th posiiton- 1 Point

Each Elimination- 1 Point

Epic has left no stone unturned to make Fortnite Season 7 a grand success. The arrival of Wonder Woman in Fortnite only solidifies the claim. It is to be seen whether gamers get to see Wonder Woman and Superman in action together or not.

