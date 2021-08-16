Fortnite Wonder Woman Cup: Start Date, rewards, and everything we know so far

Ever since Superman was revealed as a cosmetic, gamers have wondered whether Fortnite Wonder Woman is a possibility. It seems that the wish has been granted, and the Amazonian will feature in the game soon.
A popular data miner recently revealed that developers will roll out the Fortnite Wonder Woman Cup in a few days. Gamers are already hyped up about the arrival of the popular DC character to the game.
Fortnite Wonder Woman Cup to kick off soon
Date of commencement
Popular data miner Hypex has revealed the dates of the upcoming Fortnite Wonder Woman Cup. The coveted tournament will be a Duos Cup and it will kick off on August 18, 2021.
Rewards of the Fortnite Wonder Woman Cup
Europe
- Rank 1st to 2500th - Wonder Woman in-game cosmetics and Back Bling
- 8 Points earned - "Honorary Amazons" loading screen
NA East
- Rank 1st to 1250th - Wonder Woman in-game cosmetics and Back Bling
- 8 Points earned - "Honorary Amazons" loading screen
NA West
- Rank 1st to 500th - Wonder Woman in-game cosmetics and Back Bling
- 8 Points earned - "Honorary Amazons" loading screen
Brazil
- Rank 1st to 1000th - Wonder Woman in-game cosmetics and Back Bling
- 8 Points earned - "Honorary Amazons" loading screen
Asia
- Rank 1st to 250th - Wonder Woman in-game Cosmetics and Back Bling
- 8 Points earned - "Honorary Amazons" loading screen
Oceania
- Rank 1st to 250th - Wonder Woman in-game cosmetics and Back Bling
- 8 Points earned - "Honorary Amazons" loading screen
Middle-East
- Rank 1st to 250th - Wonder Woman in-game cosmetics and Back Bling
- 8 Points earned - "Honorary Amazons" loading screen
Point Distribution for the Fortnite Wonder Woman Cup
- Victory Royale- 42 Points
- 2nd position- 36 Points
- 3rd position- 32 Points
- 4th position- 30 Points
- 5th position- 29 Points
- 6th position- 28 Points
- 7th position- 27 Points
- 8th position- 26 Points
- 9th position- 25 Points
- 10th position- 24 Points
- 11th position- 23 Points
- 12th position- 22 Points
- 13th position- 21 Points
- 14th position- 20 Points
- 15th position- 19 Points
- 16th position- 18 Points
- 17th position- 17 Points
- 18th position- 16 Points
- 19th position- 15 Points
- 20th position- 14 Points
- 21st position- 13 Points
- 22nd position- 12 Points
- 23rd position- 11 Points
- 24th position- 10 Points
- 25th-29th positon- 9 Points
- 30th- 34th position- 6 Points
- 35th-39th position- 3 Points
- 40th-44th position- 2 Points
- 45th-50th posiiton- 1 Point
- Each Elimination- 1 Point
Epic has left no stone unturned to make Fortnite Season 7 a grand success. The arrival of Wonder Woman in Fortnite only solidifies the claim. It is to be seen whether gamers get to see Wonder Woman and Superman in action together or not.