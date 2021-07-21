'Fortnite' wooden hatchery location: Where to construct a wooden hatchery in Season 7

Following the alien invasion of Fortnite Season 7, Bushranger was one of the few NPC left over from the previous season who managed not to get abducted. Bushranger is somewhat of a naturalist given the appearance and can wander next to the Aftermath ever since the Sphere was blown up.

In a strange turn of events, it would seem that the NPC has taken a sudden interest in nurturing eggs and is offering players 45,000 experience points to help construct a wooden hatchery on the island.

"Construct a wooden hatchery" week seven Fortnite challenge (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

While the reasoning behind the challenge makes no sense at this point, it may be possible that Epic Games is adding more wildlife to the game soon and is involving players in the process of creating life in Fortnite.

Epic are working on a new wildlife animal codenamed "Avian", from the codename of it it will probably be the first flying animal in Fortnite!



Remember, that is NOT his name it's just the codename! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 20, 2021

How to complete the "Construct a wooden hatchery" Fortnite Week 7 Legendary challenge

To complete this challenge, players will have to construct a wooden hatchery at any one of the predetermined locations on the island.

There are three different locations for the challenge. However, all of them have something in common, which is that the wooden hatchery has to be constructed inside a small inconspicuous house.

Here are their locations:

1) East of Mount Kay

2) Unremarkable Shack (Northwest of Craggy Cliffs)

3) South of Slurpy Swamp

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Fortnite's "Construct a wooden hatchery" challenge may be hiding a dark secret

According to Fortnite aficionado, Squatingdog, week seven's first Legendary challenge could be hiding a dark secret. While it may just be a mere coincidence, it's never easy to tell, given how sporadic and uncertain Epic Games is regarding storyline development.

Discovery Alert! The quest we will have tomorrow is: "Construct a Wooden Hatchery." These eggs that we are incubating are the exact same eggs from CH1.S6 that were in the ice castle where the Devourer eventually emerged. Are we bringing back that creature? Is the Devourer Alien?! pic.twitter.com/zcny2zLqdo — Squatingdog (@thesquatingdog) July 21, 2021

Based on the information and speculation at hand, it would seem that the "Construct a Wooden Hatchery" challenge involves players helping to incubate unknown eggs, which look rather similar to eggs from Fortnite Chapter 1, Season 6, that were found inside the castle from which the Devourer emerged.

Another working theory suggests that the eggs contain Hybrids. However, by all means, it could also very well be Epic Games reusing assets rather than creating more from scratch. Whichever is the case, players will have to wait a few weeks to see any results from the challenge.

As long as we get a live event like that again, yes — John MacInnes (@johnboy4183) July 21, 2021

Note: Fortnite week 7 Legendary challenges go live on July 21st, 10:00 a.m. ET.

