Fortnite x Attack on Titan collab likely in Chapter 4 Season 2

Given the amount of anime-themed cosmetics that are currently available in Fortnite, it's safe to assume that this trend will not slow down anytime soon. As Epic Games continues to push boundaries with each collaboration, the metaverse and the world of anime are colliding more than ever before.

While some may not like this path, others are absolutely thrilled to be able to cosplay as Son Goku, Izuku Midoriya, and Naruto. If the developers stay on the path and introduce more anime collaborations, Attack on Titan is a strong contender for a future collaboration.

Is a Fortnite x Attack on Titan collab taking place in Chapter 4 Season 2?

Hear me out.. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 starts day after this Battle Pass ends (March 11th), Finale of AOT Anime releases March 3rd - Epic love putting collabs in each Battle Pass so.. Fortnite X AOT C4S2 Battle Pass skin(s)? Fortnite X Attack On TitanHear me out.. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 starts day after this Battle Pass ends (March 11th), Finale of AOT Anime releases March 3rd - Epic love putting collabs in each Battle Pass so.. Fortnite X AOT C4S2 Battle Pass skin(s)? ‼️ Fortnite X Attack On Titan ‼️Hear me out.. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 starts day after this Battle Pass ends (March 11th), Finale of AOT Anime releases March 3rd - Epic love putting collabs in each Battle Pass so.. Fortnite X AOT C4S2 Battle Pass skin(s)? https://t.co/EVF8XscKPM

Season 4 Part 3 of Attack on Titan is scheduled for release on March 4, 2023. While there's nothing special about this date, Chapter 4 Season 2 kicks off a few days after the anime does.

Given how Epic Games plans their collaborations, they try to time the launch of new anime-themed cosmetics alongside the premiere of the show/film. They do this to build traction and extract a lot of hype from fans on both sides of the fence. This method has been tried and tested over the years with much success.

With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 starting on March 11, 2023, there's a possibility that cosmetics/characters from Attack on Titan will find their way into the game. While the most obvious decision would be to add them to the Battle Pass, Epic Games has steered clear of featuring any anime collaborations in this manner.

However, the cosmetics might be added to the Item Shop once the downtime ends. Battle Pass owners will be disappointed by this, but it will allow more players to obtain the cosmetics. Since not everyone has the time to gain 200 seasonal levels to unlock things, buying them outright makes more sense.

With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 ending in the next 46 days, AoT fans will have to be patient and see if anything comes to fruition. On that note, while AoT is indeed a strong contender for a collaboration, there's another franchise that may make the cut.

Fortnite x Mandalorian Season 3

Despite "Mando" already being featured in the Battle Pass in Chapter 2 Season 5, fans just can't seem to get enough of the character. With Season 3 of The Mandalorian premiering on March 1, 2023, there's a chance that another collaboration with the Star Wars franchise will occur.

Given the strong ties that Epic Games has with Disney, they will no doubt prioritize a collaboration with The Mandalorian, if one is in the works. With that potentially being the case, no other major collaboration will be featured in-game until the hype surrounding the show dies out.

While it can be argued that the fandoms are very different and having two major side-by-side collaborations is not a huge issue, some overlapping will definitely occur. This, in turn, will dilute the entire arrangement and result in less-than-favored returns for all the parties involved.

Whatever happens, it will be interesting to see if any of these collaborations come to fruition in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. With both of them having the potential to cause a social media storm, it's a win-win situation for everyone.

