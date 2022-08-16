Fortnite x Dragon Ball Creative island: Map code, how to join, challenges, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is all set to receive one of the biggest collaborations. Since the Capsule Corp. prop was leaked, the entire community has been anticipating a Dragon Ball crossover. With the latest update, v21.40, the franchise is set to debut in the game.

The Fortnite X Dragon Ball crossover will also introduce a Creative island where players can pop in and enjoy select Dragon Ball Super episodes. Players can use the island code 3137-9391-7999 to access the map. However, each screening will require a specific island code yet to be released.

This crossover has already become one of the biggest collaborations, even before its release. Given Dragon Ball's popularity, the developers have put in tremendous effort to make this elaborative collab worth it. It is one of the most ambitious projects from Epic Games.

Fortnite now has a Dragon Ball-inspired island

Based on Epic's website, players will be able to enter an ad-hoc Fortnite Creative map where they can board a cruise ship created by Vysena Studios. On board, players can chill and watch the following Dragon Ball Super episodes:

Dragon Ball Super Episode 09 - Thanks for waiting, Lord Beerus! A Super Saiyan God is born at last. Dragon Ball Super Episode 10 - Show us Goku, The power of a Super Saiyan God. Dragon Ball Super Episode 11 - Let us keep going, Lord Beerus! The battle of Gods! Dragon Ball Super Episode 13 - Goku, Surpass Super Saiyan God! Dragon Ball Super Episode 81 - Bergamo the Crusher vs. Goku! Whose Strength Reaches the Wild Blue Yonder?! Dragon Ball Super Episode 98 - Ah, the Uncertainty! A Universe Despairs!!

This curated playlist of episodes provides an exciting opportunity for players who are unaware of the franchise and want to foray into the Dragon Ball universe. All these different episodes will be telecasted on different islands. The developers will release the island codes soon.

Beyond watching episodes in-game, players will also be able to visit the Dragon Ball-inspired island. Starting August 19, players can visit the Dragon Ball Adventure Island. Players will be able to explore the iconic Dragon Ball locations and uptake challenges like:

Navigating a ring course on a Kintoun at Kami's Palace .

. Prepare food at Goku's House .

. Complete an obstacle course at Room of Spirit and Time.

Over time, new challenges will be added to the map. Players can also brandish their skills in an open PVP battle arena called Tenkaichi Budokai. Beyond this, a Battle Royale Duos competitive challenge series will also be called Tournament of Power. Players can participate and win exclusive cosmetic items.

The competitive challenge will follow the standard competition rules. Interested players can visit the Epic Games website for more details. The Fortnite community is certainly excited for the upcoming collab. Given the brobdingnagian proportion of the crossover, it can be inferred that its popularity has already surpassed the highlights of this season's Battle Pass.

Edited by Srijan Sen