Fortnite x Dragon Ball skins: Ranking every skin from best to worst

It's been a week since the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super collaboration kicked off, and given the hype that was created, loopers rushed to the Item Shop to purchase skins for the characters. Seeing how important they are to the lore in the franchise, one would assume that the skins rank high within the community.

As it turns out, although the collaboration has been an overall success, the skins haven't done too well in terms of ranking. While this doesn't mean that they are bad skins, it seems that not everyone is very impressed by them. Here's how the skins are currently ranked in the community's eyes.

HYPEX @HYPEX ALL Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super SKINS & STYLES! ALL Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super SKINS & STYLES! https://t.co/RnsaYUCUWV

Note: The ranking/score has been taken from Fortnite.GG.

Dragon Ball Super skins as ranked by the Fortnite community

1) Son Goku

As most fans would have expected, Son Goku is at the top of the list. However, when looking at the overall ranking, the character sits at rank 318. This is rather odd given that the Kakashi Hatake skin from the Naruto collaboration, which was available in Chapter 2 Season 8, is at rank 42.

Maxiuchiha22 @maxiuchiha22z FORTNITE UPDATE

Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super



Son Goku FORTNITE UPDATEFortnite x Dragon Ball SuperSon Goku https://t.co/QigB3S1QeQ

Nevertheless, given the timeframe, it is possible that more players voted for the skin over the many months. Whichever is the case, Goku remains the best skin from the collaboration. His set is priced at 2,000 V-Bucks and contains the following items:

Son Goku Outfit.

Power Pole Back Bling and Harvesting Tool.

Goku's Charging Up Emote.

2) Beerus

Lord Beerus sits at rank 662, five points below Hinata Hyuga. Despite being one of the most popular characters in Dragon Ball Super, it would seem that his fame hasn't gotten him very far. Nevertheless, he sits second on this list based on ranking.

The skin that is featured in-game manages to stay true to the character's design and facial features. However, as a skin that's fully purple in color, blending in with the environment is not at all easy for players who use this skin. The set costs 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop and contains the following items:

Beerus Outfit.

The Seer Fish Back Bling.

3) Vegeta

When it comes to brilliant characters in anime, Vegeta is one of the most popular out there. The journey from antagonist to deuteragonist has been hard-fought but remains one of the most memorable to date. Sadly, he hasn't performed well in terms of ranking.

Ashera🧊 @IceAshera I sniped someone with a Kamehameha midair as Vegeta in Fortnite.



WHAT IS THIS GAME LMAOOOO I sniped someone with a Kamehameha midair as Vegeta in Fortnite.WHAT IS THIS GAME LMAOOOO https://t.co/O7uLmrdRcn

Based on the Fortnite community's feedback, he's currently ranked 853 on the list. This is rather odd as the skin comes with four styles and a built-in emote like Son Goku. His set costs 1,800 V-Bucks and comes with the following items:

Vegeta Outfit.

Vegeta's Charging Up Emote.

4) Bulma

When the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super collaboration was first leaked, the community was hyped at the possibility of having Bulma as a skin in-game. Their wishes were granted, and yet, Bulma is the lowest ranked character on this list.

Carthu @carthusdojo Bulma got robbed by fortnite. Should've gotten either of these Bulma got robbed by fortnite. Should've gotten either of these https://t.co/PYVVKMPpMT

According to the ranking, she's 1034 on the list, five spots lower than Belle Berry. Nevertheless, the skin is available for purchase in the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks and contains the following items:

Bulma Outfit.

Being the cheapest set in the Item Shop hasn't helped her either. It's truly perplexing why fans have chosen to rank her this low.

Edited by Danyal Arabi