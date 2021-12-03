Fortnite x Spotify concept has Twitter hooked

Spotify Wrapped is a popular trend this time of year, and Fortnite fans can't pass up the opportunity at a clever collaboration. Ahead of the upcoming Chapter 3, a Fortnite x Spotify collaboration concept has certainly got Twitter hooked.
Concept artist Granbe recently decided to come up with a Fortnite x Spotify weapon wrap. This is clever wordplay on the fact that weapon skins in the Battle Royale (BR) are called "wraps" and the popular Spotify marketing campaign is known as "Wrapped".
The concept Fortnite x Spotify weapon wrap surprisingly looks extremely appealing. Loopers never thought they needed a collaboration between their favorite BR game and the music streaming service. However, after seeing Granbe's design, it is clearly something they now want.
Fans demand a Fortnite x Spotify collaboration after viral concept design
The possibility of Fortnite collaborating with Spotify was teased in a survey previously sent out by Epic Games. There are a lot of avenues that Epic can explore if it decides to go ahead with a Spotify collaboration, ranging from in-game music to skins and cosmetics.
Clearly, the concept design shared by Granbe made fans extremely excited about the possibility of a Fortnite x Spotify collab. This could possibly be one of the first collaborations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.
Following Houseparty and Discord, a Spotify integration would really make the Fortnite Chapter 3 experience even more enjoyable. But as of now, the concept skin wrap looks really amazing.
Fans react to Spotify x Fortnite collaboration concept
Granbe's tweet sharing the concept wrap design inspired by Spotify Wrapped instantly had fans hooked. Replying to the tweet, fans mentioned how much they would love to see a Fortnite x Spotify collaboration in the future.
It is evident that players want Epic Games to integrate Spotify into Fortnite for music as well as interactive cosmetics. Moreover, the clever wordplay highlighted by Granbe would also make for a wonderful marketing opportunity for both parties.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Given that Epic is already considering the possibility of collaborating with the music streaming service, fans may see their wish for a Fortnite x Spotify collaboration fulfilled in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.