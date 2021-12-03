Fortnite x Spotify concept has Twitter hooked

Spotify Wrapped is a popular trend this time of year, and Fortnite fans can't pass up the opportunity at a clever collaboration. Ahead of the upcoming Chapter 3, a Fortnite x Spotify collaboration concept has certainly got Twitter hooked.

Concept artist Granbe recently decided to come up with a Fortnite x Spotify weapon wrap. This is clever wordplay on the fact that weapon skins in the Battle Royale (BR) are called "wraps" and the popular Spotify marketing campaign is known as "Wrapped".

The concept Fortnite x Spotify weapon wrap surprisingly looks extremely appealing. Loopers never thought they needed a collaboration between their favorite BR game and the music streaming service. However, after seeing Granbe's design, it is clearly something they now want.

Fans demand a Fortnite x Spotify collaboration after viral concept design

The possibility of Fortnite collaborating with Spotify was teased in a survey previously sent out by Epic Games. There are a lot of avenues that Epic can explore if it decides to go ahead with a Spotify collaboration, ranging from in-game music to skins and cosmetics.

Clearly, the concept design shared by Granbe made fans extremely excited about the possibility of a Fortnite x Spotify collab. This could possibly be one of the first collaborations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Following Houseparty and Discord, a Spotify integration would really make the Fortnite Chapter 3 experience even more enjoyable. But as of now, the concept skin wrap looks really amazing.

TA Hybr1d (on break) @Hybr1dP @GranbeFN Is this wrap real I would cop it . It would be even better if they make it free . Like houseparty adding a fortnite account for wrap @GranbeFN Is this wrap real I would cop it . It would be even better if they make it free . Like houseparty adding a fortnite account for wrap

Fans react to Spotify x Fortnite collaboration concept

Granbe's tweet sharing the concept wrap design inspired by Spotify Wrapped instantly had fans hooked. Replying to the tweet, fans mentioned how much they would love to see a Fortnite x Spotify collaboration in the future.

MA̶TTZ @MattZedlol @GranbeFN Spotify integrated to the game menu would be such a cool thing, just like they did with houseparty @GranbeFN Spotify integrated to the game menu would be such a cool thing, just like they did with houseparty

RisingMiles @RisingMiles @GranbeFN Imagine they integrated Spotify into the car radios in-game 😱 @GranbeFN Imagine they integrated Spotify into the car radios in-game 😱

JulianSANS🏳️‍🌈✨💜 @JulianSANS_ @GranbeFN And you Play Spotify and the Wrap Animation and hear the music ingame 🎧 then something like mp3 player would only be in Fortnite, if they should do it, who make it so that it is unlocked when you have linked Spotify @GranbeFN And you Play Spotify and the Wrap Animation and hear the music ingame 🎧 then something like mp3 player would only be in Fortnite, if they should do it, who make it so that it is unlocked when you have linked Spotify

THE STREETS @__THE_STREETS__ @GranbeFN What would be cool is a interactive Spotify wrap whatever music you are listing to the artwork covers your gun @GranbeFN What would be cool is a interactive Spotify wrap whatever music you are listing to the artwork covers your gun

LTEOS 💓 @_Bl33zy_ @GranbeFN it'd be cool if we could somehow connect spotify to fn and use it in the radios in cars @GranbeFN it'd be cool if we could somehow connect spotify to fn and use it in the radios in cars

It is evident that players want Epic Games to integrate Spotify into Fortnite for music as well as interactive cosmetics. Moreover, the clever wordplay highlighted by Granbe would also make for a wonderful marketing opportunity for both parties.

Given that Epic is already considering the possibility of collaborating with the music streaming service, fans may see their wish for a Fortnite x Spotify collaboration fulfilled in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Edited by Sabine Algur