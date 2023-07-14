Fortnite x The Boys concept art brings Homelander to life in the best way imaginable

The Boys has become a sensation worldwide and in the Fortnite community as well. After three seasons, the show is still reaching new heights. While it's not PG-13 by any means, those who can watch the show will stand testament to just how good it is. It's so good that Call Of Duty even added in three operator skins featuring The Boys as well as god-like powers at the start of Season 4.

Despite all the hype, Epic Games is yet to do a collaboration. Thankfully, they aren't the only ones with the power to create Outfits. In an attempt to bring The Boys to the metaverse, concept artist SOLAR1291, created a rendition of everyone's least favorite character from the show for Fortnite. Suffice to say, it's pure and perfect.

Homelander Outfit for Fortnite has the community blown away

Although Homelander is perhaps the most hated character in The Boys, he is a force of nature to be reckoned with. As the poster child of Vought International, he's the symbol of hope and everything good in the world - if only that were remotely true. This megalomaniac will do anything to grasp power and take it for himself. That said, here's a picture of the Outfit created by SOLAR1291:

As seen in the post, the Outfit has been created to perfection - from the red glowing eyes right down to the cape fluttering in the wind. The concept artist even tossed in a carton of milk while at it. Users who have seen the show are well aware of the significance of it. On that note, here's what a few fans had to say about the concept Outfit:

Judging by the comments, it's safe to say that this concept Outfit of Homelander for Fortnite is beyond perfect. In fact, some users now want SOLAR1291 to create concept Outfits for other popular characters from The Boys such as Billy Butcher and Starlight. Here's what they have to say:

Darth_Maul @Darth_Maul06 @SOLAR1291 @TheBoysTV @FortniteGame @HappyPower @PeteEllisEPIC One of the best concepts I’ve seen in bit, can’t wait to see more from you! Hopefully Billy Butcher next @SOLAR1291 @TheBoysTV @FortniteGame @HappyPower @PeteEllisEPIC One of the best concepts I’ve seen in bit, can’t wait to see more from you! Hopefully Billy Butcher next

As much as fans absolutely love the Homelander Outfit concept for Fortnite, as things stand, a collaboration may not be on the books. Aside from the PG-13 issue, there's a lot more at play.

Call Of Duty beat Epic Games to The Boys

𝓐 𝓻𝓪𝓽 @IdkLBOZO619 @SOLAR1291 @TheBoysTV @FortniteGame @HappyPower @PeteEllisEPIC Cool concept but doubt it’s gonna happen this yr at least bc he’s gonna be in cod and is also rumored to be in the new Mortal kombat game. But u never know. @SOLAR1291 @TheBoysTV @FortniteGame @HappyPower @PeteEllisEPIC Cool concept but doubt it’s gonna happen this yr at least bc he’s gonna be in cod and is also rumored to be in the new Mortal kombat game. But u never know.

With a full-blown collaboration in Call Of Duty Featuring The Boys, having them in Fortnite is out of the question. Traction would be diverted towards another Battle Royale, causing Epic Games to lose out on hype. This is the same thing that occurred when Call Of Duty had a collaboration with Attack On Titan. Epic Games waited a year to bring the characters to Fortnite.

Hopefully, a collaboration will occur sometime in the future because if nothing else, being able to use Homerlander's powers as a Mythic in-game would be awesome. The same goes for Starlight and other characters such as Soldier Boy and even Stormfront. That said, having their Outfits as well would be a major bonus for the community on a whole and win-win situation for Epic Games.

