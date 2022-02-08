Fortnite XP exploit grants upto 180,000 XP in under 10 minutes, here is how

Grinding XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has become a cakewalk, thanks to all the Creative Mode XP glitches. Gamers and content creators have repeatedly exposed the areas through which loopers can farm hoards of experience points and rank up.

The popularity of these glitches was due to the fact that they helped gamers level up in just a few minutes. Recently, such an XP glitch has been revealed by players. Exploiting this glitch in the game is easy.

This article will reveal how to exploit the mentioned XP glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Complete Milestone Quest via a glitch to earn XP

Like every other season in Fortnite, Chapter 3 Season 1 also has several Milestone Quests. Completing the tasks allows gamers to earn XP in the game. Since there are 20 levels in each of these tasks, the total XP earned through this method is huge.

It was recently revealed that gamers could complete one of the Milestone Challenges through a glitch and earn the XP in a few minutes.

To trigger the glitch, gamers will have to pick up a spray of their choice and add it to their inventory. After that, they will need to enter a match and navigate towards any of the Seven Outposts.

The vaults are located at the Seven Outposts. Gamers will need to locate a Vault and stand in front of it. After that, they will need to spray on the vault's door. The glitch will be triggered, and it would count towards the "Open a vault" Milestone Challenge.

Spraying the Vault door five times will count towards completing one task stage. Repeating the action will complete the entire task in a few moments and reward gamers with the requisite XP.

Completing each level of the challenges rewards gamers with 8000 XP. Therefore, completing all the tasks will grant 160,000 XP. After completing ten tasks, gamers can claim an extra 20,000 XP. Therefore, players can easily earn up to 180,000 XP by using this glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Locations of the Seven Ouposts in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Since the vaults are located at the Seven Outposts, it is essential to know their location on the island.

Seven Outpost I- Southwest of Greasy Groove

Seven Outpost II-Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard

Seven Outpost III- Northeast of Daily Bugle

Seven Outpost IV- Southeast of Chonkers Speedway

Seven Outpost V- SOuthwest of Covert Cavern

Seven Outpost VI- At the exact centre of the island

Seven Outpost VII- North of the Joneses

Also Read Article Continues below

With the details of the glitch revealed, gamers can try it out and rank up fast in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha