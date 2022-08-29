Fortnite YouTuber admits to intentional trolling of entire Dragon Ball fandom

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration is fantastic. Since Epic Games released it, the video game has become even more popular. Content creators have had a field day with it, but one of them decided to use it for trolling.

The popular anime has lots of loyal fans from all around the world who are in love with it. While adding animes to Fortnite Battle Royale introduced gamers to this show, many Dragon Ball fans have also decided to try out the video game and see what it's all about.

Matt © @Matt_Copyright First time dying by a Kamehameha be like First time dying by a Kamehameha be like https://t.co/5COHFCVOAW

Unfortunately, some were annoyed because certain players didn't know how to pronounce Kamehameha. Dagwummy, a popular Fortnite YouTuber, decided to troll the anime community by mispronouncing the word, causing much backlash, with even Goku's voice actor responding!

Dragon Ball fans trolled by a Fortnite YouTuber, but it backfired

Dagwummy is a very popular Fortnite content creator. On his YouTube channel, he has more than 600K subscribers and is well known for making short videos.

Most of Dagwummy's videos have gotten up to two million views, an impressive number. However, some of his most recent uploads have broken the 5-million mark, primarily thanks to the latest Fortnite Battle Royale collaboration.

On August 18, the content creator uploaded a video showing off the Kamehameha Mythic item. In the video, the YouTuber called the ability "Kameyamama," which immediately caused backlash from the Dragon Ball community.

Johnny @JohnnySpittin I’m crying why he say kamehameha like that I’m crying why he say kamehameha like that 😭😭 https://t.co/765UM5VCUy

The video has since gone viral, getting 4.7 million views on Dagwummy's YouTube channel alone. However, it's gotten many other views as it's been shared everywhere, from Twitter to TikTok, getting reactions from many Dragon Ball fans.

Sean Schemmel, the voice actor for Goku in Dragon Ball Z, has also responded to Dagwummy's viral video. It has also gotten attention from other famous figures, including Ninja and KSI.

The Fortnite content creator admitted that he mispronounced Kamehameha on purpose. He intended to troll the anime community, and it has worked. The content creator told a source.

"The night before I made that video, I was just thinking, if everyone else is saying it wrong, it would be funny to sort of add on to that both because I knew some people would actually kind of take the bait, and there would be some funny comments."

Just two days after posting the original video, Dagwummy posted another one, admitting that he was "clowned by the internet." The second video has also gone viral, receiving more than 7.3 million views in a week.

End of collaboration

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration is coming to an end. The Power Unleashed challenge pack will be removed on Tuesday, August 30, meaning players have less than two days to complete it and earn the Shenron glider.

Epic Games will end Fortnite's Dragon Ball collaboration on Tuesday, August 30 (Image via Epic Games)

At the moment, it is unclear whether or not Epic will remove Kamehameha and the Nimbus Cloud, two Mythic items released with the collab. However, considering that the next Fortnite update will be released on Tuesday, these items will most likely be removed as a lot of new content will be released.

