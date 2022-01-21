Fortnite YouTuber builds undetectable sky base above tornado in Chapter 3

With the addition of the crazy weather patterns rolling through the Fortnite map in Chapter 3, one player managed to use them to his advantage and created a seemingly unfair advantage over others. Using a tornado, this YouTuber climbed to the max height on the map and tested the waters of a sky base hidden among the clouds.

After wrangling a shark and reenacting the well-known sci-fi movie, Sharknado, Content creator Muselk ran around through different matches, trying time and time again to paint his dream in the sky. Finally, after a while, his hard work paid off.

Tornadoes can hide Fortnite bases built high in the sky

Muselk spent countless minutes gathering materials and building to the sky, only to be shot down by enemies in the first couple of matches. However, he eventually managed to track down a tornado, build into its hazy cloudiness, and create a makeshift base far away from opponents.

While inside the tornado, the YouTuber couldn't see two squares ahead of him and recalled how invisible his base was to players below. It provided a virtually unbeatable edge in his Fortnite match until the tornado vanished, exposing his hard work.

Tornadoes have been the buzz of the Epic Games community since their release, and it seems that some unaccounted-for exploits have already been snuffed out. Gamers are rushing around to interact with these weather anomalies and experimenting with everything that can be done.

Building a sky base within a tornado might be one of the most overpowered concepts in Chapter 3 if done correctly. Loopers can rain down fire from above while their enemies dart around trying to find the invisible base in the clouds.

Trying to pull this off will require dedication and a few aces in the hole, the most important being Spider-Man's web-shooters in case of a fall like Muselk experienced several times in the video above.

Use this unique tactic out in the next Fortnite match for a drop on unsuspecting players.

