Fortnite YouTuber hires 'Montage editors' for as low as $1, the results have him in disbelief

Famous Fortnite YouTuber Ryan is known for his Fortnite montages, editing videos, reactions and collabs with FaZe Flea. He is one of the top video editors in the field.

His solo project and YouTube channel "12TH HOUR" is full of fun and creative content that his subscribers absolutely adore. With his alias "12TH" , he usually goes on the internet every now and then to hire skill based video editors to create fun content with his montages.

The trend of Fortnite Montages

Gameplay montages on YouTube is a concept that people use to compile their best gameplay moments. When Fortnite made its entry into the gaming industry, various players displayed their skills through these videos.

Recently, many players have taken a liking to this style and have made it a necessity for their content. Top Fortnite YouTubers such as Faze Flea, 12th Hour, Cudi Edits and more spend almost their entire day or even more to complete their montage and show off their gameplay skills.

12TH HOUR Montage Challenge

Ryan recently went out to create content for his latest video based around hiring video editors with different skill sets and price points to edit his Fortnite Montage. He ended up hiring one of the editors worth $35 by making a fake account on the freelance marketplace FIVERR. Then subsequently, he hires an editor worth $10 and $1 from his Discord community.

He gave them 3 gameplay videos and a track called "Day Ones" by Rarin to use in the montage, while demanding a few "Insane Effects" on the final edit.

The results left the YouTuber in disbelief.

$35 Edit was short, however had some insane effects (Image via 12TH HOUR)

The $35 editor made a short edit using quick transitions and cuts, syncing every shot & piece control to the beat of the track. However, Ryan did not seem too impressed with the edit as it was just 13 seconds long and didn't include all the 3 clips given to the editor, but he praised him for his skills.

The $10 edit used all the 3 clips and had an insane ending (Image via 12TH HOUR)

Moving on to the $10 edit, he noticed that it was 11 seconds long and felt that the editors were scamming him. Then he went forward and hit the play button. The edit was short, however the editor used all 3 Fortnite gameplay clips and the build up to the finale was insane.

$1 edit was full of memes and cringe content (Image via 12TH HOUR)

Things went up another level when the YouTuber started watching the $1 edit. As he expected, it was full of meme content ranging from crashing cop cars, weird handshakes and the famous headbanging cat.

The edit was so funny that throughout the video, Ryan was in disbelief and awarded it as his favorite buck spent. The montage, surely the longest among the three, was overdone and ended with a note from the editor that said "Ran out of budget."

