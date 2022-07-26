Fortnite YouTuber reveals two new pay-to-win emotes

Fortnite Battle Royale is a free-to-play video game available on many different systems. Even though it is free, Epic Games, its developer, still makes lots of money.

Most of the cash comes from cosmetic items players can obtain from the Item Shop. These items are supposed to be cosmetic only and not give them a competitive advantage, but unfortunately, that's not always the case.

There have been several cosmetic items that loopers have used to gain an advantage over their enemies. Recently, a popular YouTuber discovered two new emotes that can be difference makers during certain situations.

Considering that the emotes can be used to gain an unfair advantage, fans can expect Epic Games to fix them soon.

Two new Fortnite emotes give users advantage over enemies

GKI is a popular YouTuber known for posting various glitches in Fortnite Battle Royale. The content creator has gained over a million subscribers thanks to these glitches, and he posts new content daily.

The most recent video shows two different emotes gamers can use to gain an advantage over enemies. One can be obtained from the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass.

Players can obtain the Imperial March emote from the current Battle Pass, and it turns out that this is a pay-to-win emote. The YouTuber revealed that fans could use it to hide their bodies inside other objects, which can be a game-changer.

The content creator visited Mighty Monument and hid his character inside it. The Fortnite summer update has changed the monument and added a peace sign instead of The Foundation's torso and head.

The statue of the popular character was ruined during the war against The Seven, and it received some smaller changes during the current season.

If users get on top of the statue and use the Imperial March emote, they can completely hide themselves. This gives them a massive advantage over enemies in the area, as loopers can shoot them freely without getting shot back.

Another emote used for the same purpose is Sing Along. It is a free emote first released to the Item Shop during Chapter 2 Season 5.

Can gamers get banned for using this glitch?

Considering that these two Fortnite emotes give them an unfair advantage over their enemies, using them for these purposes is a bannable offense.

While it's Epic's fault that the emotes can be used for this, players should be aware that they are not allowed to exploit any glitches.

Exploiting Fortnite glitches is a bannable offense that can get users banned from 24 hours to a few weeks. Repeated violations may lead to lifetime bans, so they must be careful and play the title the way it's meant to be played.

Cosmetic items are not supposed to give loopers any combat advantage, which is why readers can expect Epic to fix these two emotes as soon as possible. The YouTuber showed them being used in one location, but they can most likely be used in many different spots on the map.

