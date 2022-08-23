Fortnite YouTuber's freakish challenge will give you a fear of heights

There's a saying in Fortnite that has stood the test of time. Something along the lines of, "Don't build too high or risk falling down and being eliminated." Owing to the fact that players can build high into the sky, falling from the platform to certain death is all but guaranteed.

In most scenarios, this usually only happens when an opponent shoots out the platform and causes it to break. Other times, players manage to be careless and fall off the platform. If they're lucky, they might fall into water or onto objects that mitigate fall damage. Turns out that mantling also works.

A Fortnite YouTuber by the name of KobesMind wanted to test his luck by trying something similar in-game. Alongside a friend, the duo decided to do some death-diving from a platform. Here's how things went.

Death Jumps x Chonker's Tires in Fortnite

Rather than jumping and trying to survive a free-fall, KobesMind decided to turn it into a challenge and gamify the activity. The duo planned to jump off the platform and land on Chonker's Tires below to survive the impact. The tires on which each player landed would be destroyed until only one remained. Here's KobesMind explaining things:

"Every time we jump, our goal is to not die and land on the tires below. Every time we land on a tire, we're going to end up breaking it. Each time we're successful, we're going to move back (on the platform) and jump again."

By the time only a few tires were left, the players had to take running jumps to make the cut. KobesMind did manage to win the challenge, but it was out of sheer luck. It turns out a friendly nudge mid-air works wonders for traction. Here's a video of the duo undertaking the challenge.

While the challenge is interesting, it raises the question of how broken some objects, like tires, are in Fortnite. As seen in the video, as long as players manage to land on a tire, they are perfectly safe irrespective of their height. But that's not why this item is broken.

Meet the Fortnite Tire Guy

Known as the FN Tire Guy on social media, this player makes use of tires in the most unusual way possible. Rather than slapping the tire on a vehicle for better traction or using it to perform safe landings, he makes use of them in offense.

Unbeknownst to most loopers, tires don't have to be placed on the ground to utilize their bouncy effect. Simply throwing a tire at a player can send them flying through the air. At ground level, sending an opponent flying will not do much in terms of damage, but from high ground, that's another story. Here's a montage of some tire kills.

While this strategy can only be used in unique situations, it is possible for anyone to learn how to do it. However, there are risks involved. Given the accuracy needed to place the tire exactly where it needs to be, Fortnite players will have to get close to their opponents. If their opponents manage to land a headshot or two, that's game over.

Nevertheless, for those who are able to find a workaround to being sprayed at, this strategy is fun to use in combat. With tires being abundantly found on the island, there's no shortage of them. With a bit of practice, opponents can be sent flying to their death unless they have a well-placed tire below them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi