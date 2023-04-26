"Free Clix" takes over Fortnite Twitter as fans revolt against his unfair ban

On April 23, 2023, professional Fortnite player Cody "Clix" Conrad received a two-week ban from Epic Games for allegedly teaming during a competitive match. This occurred after he confronted a stream-sniper and exposed them on the livestream. However, according to Epic Games, since the opponent helped Cody in a manner of speaking, it counted as teaming up.

After winning the Cash Cup, Cody took to social media to address the situation and clarify the series of events that led to this situation. While some poor decisions were made, the community as a whole stands behind him and unanimously agrees that a two-week ban is uncalled for and is largely unjustified. This has led to the hashtag #FreeClix is trending on social media, but what of it?

"FreeClix" takes over Fortnite Twitter as fans air their disappointment and disbelief over Clix's ban

Clix was banned from Fortnite three days ago and the community is not having a moment of it. From popular content creators to pro-players and fans alike, everyone wants the ban overturned or at the very least reduced. While not everyone will agree that the ban's duration is unjust, two weeks is a bit too long. Here's what fans have to say about it:

SypherPK @SypherPK @Clix 2 Weeks for a heat of the moment mistake is too much. This isn't the same as 2 players agreeing to team in a tournament. You were getting stream sniped and made a mistake in the heat of the moment. A shorter suspension would have been enough. @Clix 2 Weeks for a heat of the moment mistake is too much. This isn't the same as 2 players agreeing to team in a tournament. You were getting stream sniped and made a mistake in the heat of the moment. A shorter suspension would have been enough.

three-mingos 🍩🦩 @three_mingos @Clix I watched the original yesterday it was very obvious he was being stream sniped…if you watch clix’s streams you would know at the time he was angry. Do better Epic…did you even take time to investigate properly… #FreeClix @Clix I watched the original yesterday it was very obvious he was being stream sniped…if you watch clix’s streams you would know at the time he was angry. Do better Epic…did you even take time to investigate properly… #FreeClix ✌️🐨

Storm Taker @StormTaker_



All the best to you good Sir. @Clix You'll get through this. You're one of those rare individuals that are ahead of their time.All the best to you good Sir. @Clix You'll get through this. You're one of those rare individuals that are ahead of their time.All the best to you good Sir.

NatChats @natchats93 @Clix Bro what. That’s so unfair , #freeclix . Theirs so many streamers that have “friendly stream snipers” dropping stuff for them 24/7. It so obvious this guy is Griefing you for no reason. If anything epic needs to start doing more about stream sniping ! @FortniteGame @Clix Bro what. That’s so unfair , #freeclix. Theirs so many streamers that have “friendly stream snipers” dropping stuff for them 24/7. It so obvious this guy is Griefing you for no reason. If anything epic needs to start doing more about stream sniping ! @FortniteGame

Strypes @FXStrypes @Clix Yea unfortunate, he was getting griefed n was hella tilted that game, prolly the worst ive seen. He shouldnt of picked up the loot but 2 weeks is still brutal @Clix Yea unfortunate, he was getting griefed n was hella tilted that game, prolly the worst ive seen. He shouldnt of picked up the loot but 2 weeks is still brutal

Sommerset @TheSommerset #FreeClix

Coming from another creator the streamsniping issue we deal with on a daily basis is very aggravating & difficult to handle. I believe Clix's punishment was to harsh given the harassment he was dealing with. Please re-evaluate. Coming from another creator the streamsniping issue we deal with on a daily basis is very aggravating & difficult to handle. I believe Clix's punishment was to harsh given the harassment he was dealing with. Please re-evaluate. #FreeClix 🙏Coming from another creator the streamsniping issue we deal with on a daily basis is very aggravating & difficult to handle. I believe Clix's punishment was to harsh given the harassment he was dealing with. Please re-evaluate.

Given the overwhelming response that has been coming through, it's clear to see that Clix is an integral part of Fortnite. A few hours ago, he took to social media to provide an update on the situation. Unfortunately, there's not much good news to be shared. Here's what he had to say:

"I can’t describe how much I appreciate the support I’ve seen from my community and other creators in the space. These past few days have taken a serious toll on my mental health. Unsure what my future holds based on the current situation. All I want to do is complete."

Considering that he's been banned from all competitive matches, he is unable to generate revenue from direct gameplay. If the ban is not overturned, he will not be able to qualify for the FNCS and the upcoming LAN event in Copenhagen. This is definitely a cause for concern. He continued by saying:

"Your guys' public support is the only thing that can persuade Epic to change their decision on my ban. I pray that Epic will do what’s right and allow me to compete in this FNCS. Please keep going #FreeClix"

While support has indeed been pouring in, Epic Games is yet to provide an update on the situation. However, given that the developers do listen to the community, there's still hope that this decision will be overturned. Hopefully, it happens soon and Clix is once again allowed to resume competitive gameplay.

Can the Fortnite community force Epic Games to overturn this decision?

Clix @Clix Streamsnipers are something I deal with on a daily basis, unfortunately today one of them got into my game in a competitive format. I wanted to prove without a doubt that I was being stream sniped. I did exactly that. I then went on to win that game and $100. I stream because I… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Streamsnipers are something I deal with on a daily basis, unfortunately today one of them got into my game in a competitive format. I wanted to prove without a doubt that I was being stream sniped. I did exactly that. I then went on to win that game and $100. I stream because I… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

While the developers do listen to the Fortnite community, since Clix did technically team-up while confronting the stream-sniper, there are valid grounds for the ban. However, as stated by countless fans, this was done with the intent of exposing the stream-sniper and not gaining a competitive edge. In fact, he even managed to win the tournament and will be donating the earnings to Gamers Outreach.

All said and done, by the looks of it, Epic Games is not willing to backtrack on the ban. Since this occurred during the Cash Cup, it is a serious offense. On the flipside of things, if the developers don't backtrack on this ban, there will be substantial backlash from the community.

