From releasing OG skins to Infinity Blades: 7 questionable decisions Fortnite has made

Now, it seems like everything that Epic Games touches in Fortnite turns to gold. Even the mind-blowing decision to temporarily remove building seems to have been a smash hit for the game. However, that wasn't always the case.

Epic Games has made a few seriously questionable decisions over the years. Re-releasing the original skins was one and the mind-numbingly overpowered Infinity Blade was definitely another. Here are a few more examples.

Questionable decisions Epic Games has made for Fortnite

7) Re-releasing OG skins

Emre Engin @EmreEng28875804 The Skull and Ghoul troopers are back in the Item Shop for 1 day because of the requests we are getting.



Spook your enimies till they die. The Skull and Ghoul troopers are back in the Item Shop for 1 day because of the requests we are getting. Spook your enimies till they die. https://t.co/SWJT6pGgIL

It started in 2017 when Epic re-released the Skull and Ghoul troopers and just went downhill from there. So many original skins returned after that and there's no telling what else might be reintroduced at this point. It's been a divisive change among the player base as some enjoy being able to get them, but the original owners are no longer special.

They have stopped short of re-releasing Battle Pass skins, but that might change in the future. Fans would not be happy with that.

6) Marauders

There are plenty of hostile NPCs that have been added to Fortnite, including IO Guards, First Order Troopers, and more. None of them have been worse than the Marauders, though. They would relentlessly follow players around until they or the player was eliminated and would spam stink bombs and rockets. Thankfully, they're long gone.

Hostile NPCs will be a part of the game for the rest of the time it's active, but hopefully, they don't add any that are as frustrating and difficult as the Marauders.

5) Resetting victory crowns

Chapter 3 Leaks/News @chapter3leaks_ Crowns Stay in Chapter 3 Season 2! The Victory Crown Emote has been reset to 0. Crowns Stay in Chapter 3 Season 2! The Victory Crown Emote has been reset to 0. https://t.co/LJkrjJq2Ve

Chapter 3 Season 1's introduction of Victory Crowns was a great move and players loved grinding out wins with them and increasing their tally. Resetting the number at the beginning of Chapter 3 Season 2 made all of that worthless, which frustrated a lot of players. Now, they'll have to earn a lot of wins again just for the emote to be worth using.

Had they been stacked, some players would have had incredible numbers that were probably deserving of praise. As it stands, no one will know about it anymore.

4) Fortnitemares ghosts

Fort Intel @FortINTEL



Credit: u/JoJoJosiah Love or hate the Fortnitemares update, the ghost voices make for some great momentsCredit: u/JoJoJosiah Love or hate the Fortnitemares update, the ghost voices make for some great moments 😂Credit: u/JoJoJosiah https://t.co/oUWWs0DAwK

In 2021, Fortnitemares saw Epic Games add a feature that saw eliminated players become ghosts rather than returning to the lobby. Ghosts were very annoying and many players were anxious for the day Epic removed that feature. It was similar to the shadow cube experience, but much more frustrating for active players.

3) Removing snipers

Bows originated in Chapter 2 Season 6 (Image via Epic Games)

In Chapter 2 Season 6, Epic Games vaulted all sniper rifles in favor of bows. Bows are a cool change of pace weapon and can be fun, but doing this likened them directly to sniper rifles. In the minds of many players, there is no comparison: sniper rifles are way better.

Bows and sniper rifles do different things and could be in the game at the same time, but they aren't and they weren't in that season, either.

2) Mechs

Mechs have been one of the most controversial items in the entire game. They have been so broken and overpowered that it was nearly impossible to beat somebody in one, especially in Solo mode. They're currently vaulted and many players hope it stays that way.

Mechs were active as recently as Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, so it stands to reason that they're not permanently vaulted like other items.

1) Infinity Blade

fitzy @FitzyLeakz Fortnite News Update:



Unvaulted Weapon:

Don't Let April Fool You...The Infinity Blade Has Been Unvaulted In All Playlists! Fortnite News Update: Unvaulted Weapon:Don't Let April Fool You...The Infinity Blade Has Been Unvaulted In All Playlists! https://t.co/GBBHCU5CmW

The Infinity Blade is probably the most overpowered weapon the game has ever seen. There were very few players who were sad to see it go because the item was that broken. Sure, it helped the Fortnite players who got it a lot, but everyone else stood very little chance, which was wildly frustrating.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by R. Elahi