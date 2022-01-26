Game-breaking Fortnite exploit lets you phase through any wall

XP glitches have been part and parcel of Fortnite Chapter 3. Every other day a new one is being discovered, exploited, and subsequently patched by Epic Games. However, a brand new game-breaking glitch which was recently discovered poses a serious threat to the game.

Unlike XP glitches that merely help players level up and unlock cosmetics, this one allows them to gain a direct in-game advantage. Using this glitch, players are able to phase through walls like ghosts and attack opponents on the other side. What makes this glitch worrisome is that it works in Battle Royale mode.

FaZe Martoz @MartozFN For the people saying its useless here is a better example For the people saying its useless here is a better example 👍 https://t.co/yLHzBnlYUh

Manuel “Martoz” Martinez, a member of the FaZe clan, uploaded a video which showcases how easy the glitch is to exploit. All Fortnite players need is a wall, some materials to build a door, and lastly an armored wall trap. Here are the steps as showcased in the video:

Players need to build a door adjacent to the wall they want to phase through.

Open the door against the wall while simultaneously dropping down between the wall and door.

Place the armored wall traps on the wall to phase through it.

Readers can watch this video for better reference:

Is this "game-breaking" glitch powerful? Does it work every time?

MA̶TTZ @MattZedlol @MartozFN This thing will be op in tilted and any other pois with separate areas @MartozFN This thing will be op in tilted and any other pois with separate areas

Given that players can phase through neutral and enemy walls, the glitch should be considered overpowered. It practically renders "builds" and walls absolutely useless. Due to the lack of traps, players can phase through unopposed and attack those on the other side.

While glitches have existed throughout the game's history, not all of them have been consistent. At times they function, other times they don't. Unfortunately, this glitch seems to work 100% of the time. Multiple users on social media have confirmed the same.

Can Fortnite players be banned for exploiting this glitch?

For the time being, it's unknown if this glitch can get players banned. Given that this exploit is in BR mode, the only ones to blame are the developers. However, since it does violate the game's ToS, there may be consequences for using the glitch in-game.

If a player were to report another for using this glitch to gain an unfair advantage, the Fortnite support team may drop a temporary ban or warning. Nevertheless, it's too soon to jump to any conclusions. However, it's better to be on the safe side and avoid using the game-breaking glitch.

When will Epic Games release a patch to fix this issue?

Monks: Fortnite Leaks @MonksFNleaks



Expect it to release next Tuesday! 19.20 got added to the Staging Servers an hour ago!Expect it to release next Tuesday! #Fortnite 19.20 got added to the Staging Servers an hour ago!Expect it to release next Tuesday! #Fortnite

Although there is no official word from Epic Games at the moment, this glitch is likely to be patched by February 1. With the Fortnite 19.20 update due next tuesday, the developers are bound to implement fixes. However, given the urgency of the situation, a hot-fix may be implemented sooner.

On the off-chance that the glitch proves to be too difficult to fix immediately, the armored wall trap may be disabled for a short while. Although this will be an inconvenience to numerous players, it will have to be done for the great good of the community.

