Girl bullied for playing Fortnite receives 100s of gift cards on her birthday

Bullying people for playing Fortnite is fairly common on the internet. However, the community always stands for its own. In an extremely wholesome moment, Loopers ensured a little girl had a bash on her birthday after going through something horrible.

A few weeks ago, a woman on Reddit shared a story of her daughter getting bullied for playing Fortnite. She mentioned that the repeated acts of bullying had left her extremely disheartened and that she was no longer interested in celebrating her upcoming birthday.

Although the post was removed for violating the rules of the Subreddit, it managed to catch the attention of enough people, who made sure the girl had a memorable birthday. The wholesome Fortnite community bombarded the girl with gifts to cheer her up on a special day.

Wholesome Fortnite community helps bullied victim have a memorable birthday

The story began when Reddit user u/Ukkalizer shared a story about her daughter, who "gets bullied a lot, for Fortnite of all things, and was not looking forward to her birthday". The user simply requested the community to send her daughter birthday cards and cheer her up.

To the woman and her daughter's surprise, the wholesome Fortnite community ended up sending 1000s of gifts, greeting cards, and gift cards for the girl. The Reddit user shared an image of everything her daughter received as a gift. It even included merchandise such as figurines, collectibles, and accessories.

The girl also received multiple gift cards to buy V-bucks in Fortnite, as well as greeting cards for her birthday. According to the Reddit user, the gifts completely turned her daughter's day around.

Recent incident proves Fortnite doesn't have a toxic community

Fortnite players are often stereotyped to be toxic. Ranging from salty emotes to stream-sniping, there are several toxic activities that Loopers often engage in. In fact, there have also been incidents of homophobia and racism among players. However, this incident proves that there are still countless wholesome players in the community.

Everyone joining together to ensure the bullying victim has a perfect birthday is amazing about the wholesome Fortnite community. This makes the ga,e a comfortable space for many who might be facing troubles in real life.

