Grandpa Jonesy makes his first appearance in Fortnite Marvel comic cover

Fortnite and Marvel have collaborated on several occasions, bringing well-known characters from both franchises together in a whole new backdrop. With the start of Chapter 3 Season 2 almost a week ago, both Epic Games and Marvel joined hands again, bringing new characters into the mix.

Both companies even announced a brand new five-part comic book crossover called Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War, featuring some of Marvel’s greatest heroes like Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man, and Shuri.

The comic also includes several fan-favorite characters from the Fortnite universe like Jonsey, The Imagined, and a few others. Marvel recently shared some new images of a much older Jonsey featured on the upcoming comic cover.

The very first look of Grandpa Jonesy in the Fortnite Marvel comic has been revealed via a new cover

The upcoming Zero War comic will be a follow-up to Marvel and Epic's previous Nexus War collaboration. The storyline for this new comic, as Marvel puts it, sees their heroes and numerous other characters from the Fortnite universe being trapped in a "never-ending war" that can be prevented by recovering and using the power of 'Zero Shards' of 'Zero Point Energy.'

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Here is the plot of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War Here is the plot of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War https://t.co/b6E06BaR7m

Since the storyline revolves around Zero Point and its power, it's natural that the comic sees the return of prominent in-game characters like Jonsey, The Foundation, and other members of the Seven back in action. However, it seems like a lot of time has passed, aging some of the characters in the process.

HYPEX @HYPEX FIRST LOOK AT MORE "Marvel x Fortnite: Zero War" PAGES! FIRST LOOK AT MORE "Marvel x Fortnite: Zero War" PAGES! https://t.co/92e6iZupwB

The latest comic cover for Zero War was shown off a couple of days ago, which features old man Logan, The Imagined, and Jonsey. However, Jonsey on the cover isn't how most people remember him by and has aged a lot. You can take a look at the new cover below.

As can be discerned, Jonsey has aged significantly and seems to be somewhere in his mid 50's. While not much is known about the storyline, there's a chance that this Jonsey might be the real one who escaped the loop and was called on to help others fight the war. Or Grandpa Jonesy might be a different variant of Jonsey from another universe.

However, these are just mere speculations, and it will be interesting to see what this new comic has in store for us.

Marvel x Fortnite: Zero War #1 will be coming out on June 8, and will be written by longtime Marvel writer Christos Gage and Epic Games chief creative officer Donald Mustard, with art from Sergio Davila and covers from Leinil Francis Yu.

Edited by R. Elahi