Fortnite Chapter 3 Week 4 challenges: How to hide in Stealth Grass for 10 seconds

The Fortnite Chapter 3 island is evolving and so is the vegetation. It would seem that apart from giant trees, a new type of grass is present on the island as well.

To promote the use of stealth in-game, Epic Games is tasking players with hiding in some Stealth Grass. Loopers can improve their 'sneaky skills' and earn 25,000 experience points at the same time.

How to hide in Stealth Grass for 10 seconds in Fortnite Chapter 3

Completing this objective is relatively easy and can be done in three simple steps:

Land at the named location called the Sanctuary.

Stealth grass can be found in and around the area.

Find and walk into the grass and stay there for 10 seconds to complete the challenge.

What is Stealth Grass and how does it work in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Much like bushes and cornfields, players can use Stealth Grass to conceal themselves from opponents. Once crouched in the grass, the character is well hidden from prying eyes.

Sadly, if an opponent strays too close to players or if they move about too much, their cover will be blown. Additionally, opponents will also be able to hear the sound of certain items being used.

Is using Stealth Grass any good?

Even though Stealth Grass conceals players, they don't offer much protection from bullets. Once the enemy spots movement, the area is bound to be lit up like a Christmas tree. However, there are a few occasions when this strategy may come in handy.

For instance, when playing solo versus squads, hiding becomes an important part of the match. Since enemy teams are numerous, at times hiding is the only option available. This is where Stealth Grass could come in handy.

Alternatively, players could even hide in the grass to heal or to escape enemies. It can even be used to ambush opponents. While the strategy is very situational, if done correctly, it will yield results.

Stealth Grass is hiding a secret in Fortnite

Cornfields in Fortnite can be harvested for corn, while bushes can be destroyed to render them useless. Stealth Grass, on the other hand, cannot be destroyed in-game. In the video above, at the 0:20 second mark, the player can be seen hitting the grass to no effect.

Rather than being part of the island's destructible vegetation, the developers have made it part of the island itself. As of now, it's unclear if this was merely a creative choice or if it has some role in the storyline.

