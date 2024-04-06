"Honestly, I don't see them running out of ideas creatively": Fortnite community discusses how long the game could last

Fortnite is one of the biggest and most recognizable names in gaming history, reigning supreme over the Battle Royale genre for over six years. The game has had an impressive track record, to say the least, with it becoming a hub for all things pop culture.

However, while Fortnite is still going strong, many players wonder how long the game could keep this up and maintain its position atop the gaming world. This question was highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/Queasy_Commercial152, where the player posed the question of whether it is possible that the game could last forever.

This invited a flurry of reactions from the Fortnite community, prompting Reddit user u/Ill_Ratio_5682 to state:

"Honestly, I don't see them running out of ideas creatively"

Other members of the community also chimed in with their takes on the question, with Reddit user u/Destronin highlighting how the game has always been very inclusive, providing the developers with an endless list of mechanics that they could add to the game. They highlighted that Fortnite is a simple game where players with guns fight for survival.

Reddit user u/Fenghuang0296 added to this, claiming that guns are not necessary to make the game work, even proposing a season filled with medieval weapons like bows and swords. Another user, u/Good-Establishment-9, further added to this and explained how there are endless possibilities, suggesting the developers could do away with weapons altogether and turn the game into a match of tag.

Highlighting the game modes other than Battle Royale and the advantage that they provide to the developers, Reddit user u/Dependsontheweapon stated:

"Even if BR dies, they have festival, Lego and rocket racing and an infinite amount of creative maps. Plus with them making new seasons in UEFN anything is possible."

What factors could help Fortnite in extending its longevity?

There is no doubt that Fortnite has continually showcased its ability to attract players, proven by Chapter 5 Season 1 breaking the OG Season record within its first week of launch. While it is remarkable, to say the least, it is difficult to boil down the game's success to one singular aspect.

The game's ability to collaborate with all facets of pop culture, ranging from other games to movies, has certainly played a role in its success over the years. This is not just limited to cosmetics, as Epic Games can also bring powers and abilities from other universes and implement them into the game, best seen with the Waterbending ability released in collaboration with Avatar The Last Airbender.

While it is difficult to pinpoint what makes players come back to Fortnite constantly, one thing is clear; Epic Games is not showing any signs of slowing down, with the game gearing up for the Fortnite x Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration coming to the game on April 12, 2024.

