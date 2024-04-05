"They should have brought back bows instead": Fortnite community wants bows to replace snipers in Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite's library of weapons is vast, to say the least, with a variety of categories and a ton of different weapons within them. One particularly interesting aspect of this long list is the bows, one of the more innovative and rewarding weapons introduced to the game all the way back in Chapter 2 Season 6 to go along with the Primal theme.

With the Fortnite community's growing frustrations with the one-shot sniper meta, some players have proposed the idea of having bows replace the sniper rifles in Chapter 5 Season 2. This was highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/Leozzarios, where the player expressed how sniper rifles don't make much sense in Chapter 5 Season 2, claiming how:

"They should have brought back bows instead."

Comments from the community

The Reddit post became a hub for discussion among members of the Fortnite community, with players giving their own takes on u/Leozzarios's idea. Reddit user u/lozww humorously expressed how Epic Games missed out on the opportunity to add thematically appropriate weapons with the bows in the Greek Mythology-themed Fortnite season.

This is especially apparent in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 trailer, where Artemis, who is widely known for using a bow, was seen using a sniper rifle. The player even went as far as suggesting that Epic Games will remove all tech weapons during a futuristic season if this is to be seen as a pattern.

Reddit user u/StickLongjumping585 added to the joke, claiming how if guns did exist in Ancient Greece, Artemis would wield a hunting rifle, owing to her reputation as the Greek Goddess of the Hunt. Highlighting the advantage bows have over sniper rifles, Reddit user u/TJB926GAMIN exclaimed:

"Bows are more rewarding IMO though, I’d like them to experiment with bows again."

Comments from the Fortnite community

Reddit user u/Informal_Ad_4740, on the other hand, proposed the idea of Epic Games potentially introducing a crossbow that could be used with Fortnite's Weapon Mods as a solution. Adding to this, Reddit user u/Mister-Squidward pointed out how Artemis is bow-themed in the game, with the Moonlit Mystery emote also utilising a bow and arrow in its animations.

Reddit user u/y000danon expressed their approval of the concept for a moddable crossbow and pointed out how it is a great concept that should be implemented.

Can bows be a good replacement for sniper rifles in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

When bows were first introduced in Chapter 2 Season 6, they were meant to be a spiritual replacement for sniper rifles, allowing players to deal high damage from long ranges. With the current sniper rifle problem in Chapter 5 Season 2, the bows could make for an interesting switch-up when it comes to the meta. However, it is heavily dependent on whether the sniper rifles are still in the game or not.

Additionally, the re-introduction of bows in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 could also spice up the gameplay. All of the bows introduced in Chapter 2 Season 6, i.e. the Mechanical Explosive Bow, Mechanical Shockwave Bow, Primal Flame Bow, and Primal Stink Bow, had their own gimmicks and came with an added advantage. It would certainly be interesting to see how players would experiment with the bows within the newer landscape of Chapter 5 Season 2.

