How to activate a rift by purchasing it from a character in Fortnite (Week 14 Challenge)

The NPC in Fortnite known as Sunny, is absolutely smitten by the alien invaders. According to her, all humans are horrible and she would gladly trade her human life to live among the aliens.

Given the circumstances that are unfolding on the island, the alien invaders are not going to be here for very long. With the Mothership about to be blown to pieces, this may be Sunny's last chance to get off the island.

With Fortnite abductors still floating about and, well, still abducting players at random, this may be the only way out for Sunny. To secure the location of the abduction site, she wants players to activate a rift after purchasing it from a character, and get a better view of things.

Players who manage to complete the task will not only be rewarded with 30,000 experience points, but will also get to witness an amazing view of the island from high above.

"Activate a Rift by purchasing it from a Character" Fortnite Week 14 Epic Challenge (Image via Twitter/Lazyleaks_)

How to complete the "Activate a Rift by purchasing it from a Character" Fortnite Week 14 Epic Challenge

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players need to find a character on the island that sells a "Rift", purchase it, and activate it. Each "Rift" costs 245 gold bars. There are a total of three NPCs at the moment that sell it. Here are their names are locations:

Beast Boy - Weeping Woods Rick Sanchez - Defiant Dish Bunker Jonesy - Lumber Lodge

Now, while players can indeed purchase a rift from any one of these three NPCs, each of their locations comes with some pros and cons that players should know about.

1) Beast Boy - Weeping Woods

Getting to Beast Boy shouldn't be an issue during the early game as no challenges this week are connected to Weeping Woods. However, the area does see a lot of fighting in some matches.

2) Rick Sanchez - Defiant Dish

Given that a week 14 legendary challenge is connected to the IO satellite station, Defiant Dish may get a bit risky for players to land at. Furthermore, Rick Sanchez even sells Alien Nanites and inflate-a-bulls, making him a high valued NPC, which means that multiple opponents may try landing here.

3) Bunker Jonesy - Lumber Lodge

Due to the location being isolated, this is the best place players can visit in order to activate a rift in Fortnite. Getting here may be a challenge, however, if the battle bus aligns perfectly, players should be able to drop here directly to complete the task.

Note: Fortnite Week 14 Epic Challenges will go live on September 9 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

