How to call in an Air Strike at The Collider or The Fortress in Fortnite Chapter 3

The Air Strike item in Fortnite was added a while ago and it is absolutely devastating in nature. Although it can't destroy heavy vehicles such as tanks and battle buses outright, it does inflict lot of damage on them.

However, with the end-season days fast approaching, this item will no doubt come into use. Given that the IO is turning towards desperate means to maintain control, calling in a bit of 'heavy rain' will become necessary.

Calling in Air Strikes to earn XP sounds like a lot of fun! (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Thus, this week, Epic Games is tasking players with calling in Air Strikes at two Imagined Order locations: The Collider aka The Doomsday Device and The Fortress. Players manage to complete the task will receive 20,000 experience points.

A guide to Air Striking IO locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Calling in an Air Strike is not rocket science in Fortnite. It's straightforward in every way and the task only requires two working components: a visible target and an Air Strike item. With that being said, here's how to complete the task.

By now, most players are well aware of how to find the Air Strike item. However, for the uninitiated, they can be found in chests and spawn as floor loot as well. Players should keep in mind that since they are legendary items, they aren't that common.

Once an Air Strike item has been found, all that's left to do is use it in the required region to complete the task. Although the Fortnite challenge mentions calling in an Air Strike at The Collider or The Fortress, players don't have to aim the Air Strike exactly at the main building.

Calling it anywhere within close proximity to the area will complete the challenge. Furthermore, since these locations will now become vivid points of interest, a lot of hot-drops can be expected. Thus, trying to score the perfect Air Strike will become dangerous.

The safest way to complete it would be to stand on high ground and throw the item downhill. In this manner, players can be sneaky and avoid detection.

For The Fortress, players can throw an Air Strike from the mountains north of the POI. In the case of The Collider, lobbing an Air Strike from the northwestern side of the POI would be the safest idea.

If this proves too difficult, players can always complete the task in Fortnite's bot-lobbies. Although this will take some time to set up, it will allow for the challenge to be completed in a single match. In the grand scheme of things, this will save a lot of time.

