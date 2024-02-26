You can catch Blue Small Fry in LEGO Fortnite, along with fourteen other types of fish. There are a lot of places in the game where you can go and catch fish. To make things interesting, the developer has allotted certain habitats to the fish. Like the Orange Floppers in LEGO Fortnite, the Blue Small Fry fish is a fairly common occurrence. Thus, you will not have to grind too hard to catch it.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to catch Blue Small Fry in LEGO Fortnite, including the location, gear to use while fishing, and more.

How to catch Blue Small Fry in LEGO Fortnite

As mentioned above, Blue Small Fry is common, like the Orange Floppers in LEGO Fortnite. So, you can catch them easily with any quality of gear. However, better-quality Fishing Rods and Bait Buckets will improve your gameplay experience.

For instance, you can use an Uncommon Fishing Rod to catch this variant of fish from the water, but if you use an Epic Fishing Rod, it will take you a lot less time to catch a fish. The rarity of your catches also depends on the quality of your gear.

To catch Blue Small Fry in LEGO Fortnite, you should craft an Epic Fishing Rod. A high-tier Fishing Rod will help you catch fish more easily in this game. You can also use an Epic Bait Bucket to improve the quality of the fish spawns.

Where to find Blue Small Fry in LEGO Fortnite?

You can catch Blue Small Fry in LEGO Fortnite from rivers. Flowing water bodies seem to be the best location where they spawn.

There have been instances where the Blue Small Fry fish has been found in other water bodies. However, it is advisable to fish for this variant in the rivers of LEGO Fortnite.

Furthermore, the biome and time of day don’t affect the spawns. You can catch these in any biome and at any time of day you want.

All types of fish in LEGO Fortnite

15 species of fish were added to the LEGO Fortnite in the V28.30 Gone Fishin’ update:

Orange Flopper

Blue Flopper

Blue Small Fry

Cuddle Jelly Fish

Green Flopper

Raven Thermal Fish

Silver Thermal Fish

Slurp Jelly Fish

Vendetta Flopper

Yellow Slurpfish

Black and Blue Shield Fish

Molten Spicy Fish

Purple Thermal Fish

Vendetta Flopper in LEGO Fortnite is one of the rarest types of fish, and catching it can be a real pain. If you are facing any difficulty, you can refer to our article on how to catch Vendetta Flopper in LEGO Fortnite.

All fishing locations in LEGO Fortnite

Epic Games has not provided us with distinct zones where one should be fishing, but we have come up with a few of our own:

Lakes:

Grassland lakes

Dry Valley lakes

Frostland lakes

Cave lakes

Shores

Grassland shore

Sandy shore

Dry Valley shore

The nomenclature is personal and not official from the developers. These names will help you understand the locations on the map better.

