With the latest V28.30 Gone Fishin’ update adding 15 types of fish to the game, you can now catch Legendary Fish in LEGO Fortnite. Legendary Fish are the rarest type of fish in this game, which means that you will have to grind a lot to catch them. Luck also has a big role to play since the fish spawns are completely randomized.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to catch Legendary Fish in LEGO Fortnite, including details like the location of these fish, the time of day when they have the highest chances of spawning, and much more.

How to catch Legendary Fish in LEGO Fortnite

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Your best bet at catching Legendary Fish of any variant is to use high quality Fishing Rods and Bait Buckets. As of writing this article, the highest quality for both Fishing Rods and Bait Buckets available in-game is Epic. You cannot craft one that is of a higher quality than the Epic variant.

Crafting an Epic Fishing Rod

You will need the following items to craft an Epic Fishing Rod in LEGO Fortnite:

Four Frostpine Rod

Two Drawstring

Three Heavy Wool Thread

Three Arctic Claw

You will need an Epic Crafting Bench to craft an Epic Fishing Rod. Like every other item in LEGO Fortnite, Fishing Rods also have a durability parameter that controls how long you can use the item.

Crafting an Epic Bait Bucket in LEGO Fortnite

You will need the following items to craft a Bait Bucket in LEGO Fortnite:

One regular Bait Bucket

One Slap Juice

One Spicy Burger

Using these items will greatly reduce the time needed to catch Legendary Fish in LEGO Fortnite.

Expand Tweet

Once you have an Epic Fishing Rod and an Epic Bait Bucket, you can go out on your fishing adventure to catch Legendary Fish in LEGO Fortnite. While you can fish in any water body, most of the time, you might not get anything worth your time and energy.

So, finding a spot with a school of fish would be ideal for catching rare and good-quality fish. Once you find such a spot, equip the Epic Bait Bucket in your Hotbar and throw it into the spot where the fish are swimming.

Then, use your Epic Fishing Rod to reel in the fish. If you are lucky, it won’t take you long to catch Legendary Fish in LEGO Fortnite. However, since they are the rarest type of fish in the game, you will need to devote some time to the process.

Once one latches onto your Fishing Rod, there will be a different animation before you can reel in the fish. This is unique for Legendary Fish.

Where to find Legendary Fish in LEGO Fortnite?

Almost any species of fish can bear the Legendary status. So, the location will vary depending on what species of Legendary Fish you want to catch. For instance, if you want to catch a Legendary Blue Flopper, you will have to fish in a location with deep water using the gear we discussed above.

What are Legendary Fish in LEGO Fortnite used for?

Expand Tweet

According to the V28.30 Gone Fishin’ patch notes, you can use Legendary Fish as decorative pieces in your base. However, the developers have not yet provided us with a feature to display rare catches in the base.

So, if you manage to catch these rare fish, make sure to keep them in a safe place till there's a new feature that lets you display Legendary Fish in your base.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!