You can catch Purple Slurpfish in LEGO Fortnite, along with fourteen other fish species. From Floppers to Jellyfish, the V28.30 Gone Fishin’ update introduced a huge variety of water creatures you can catch and further immerse yourself in LEGO Fortnite.

In this article, we will explore how you can catch Purple Slurpfish in LEGO Fortnite, including the location, gear to use while fishing, and more.

How to catch Purple Slurpfish in LEGO Fortnite

Like all the other fish in-game, you must catch Purple Slurpfish in LEGO Fortnite from one of the many water bodies on the map using a Fishing Rod, a new gear in the game.

There is a lot of new equipment you can use to fish in LEGO Fortnite. Among them, gears of Epic rarity will harness your maximum potential. The same holds true for the Epic Fishing Rod in-game.

As of the writing, this is the highest quality Fishing Rod you can craft, and it will not only make catching fish easier, but also improve the quality of fish that spawn in the area where you use it.

To learn more, check out how to craft every type of Fishing Rod in the game.

Where to find Purple Slurpfish in LEGO Fortnite

There are a few locations where you can find this variety of fish:

Frostland lakes: These are water bodies found in the Frostland biome.

Grassland shore: This is the shoreline that grazes along the Grassland biome.

Sandy shore: This is the shoreline that you can find in the Desert biome.

Besides these places, you may also be able to catch Purple Slurpfish in LEGO Fortnite in other water bodies. However, the spawns will be less compared to the ones mentioned above.

All types of fish in LEGO Fortnite

There are a total of 15 species of fish that were added to the game in the V28.30 Gone Fishin’ update:

Orange Flopper

Blue Flopper

Blue Small Fry

Cuddle Jelly Fish

Green Flopper

Purple Slurpfish

Raven Thermal Fish

Silver Thermal Fish

Slurp Jelly Fish

Vendetta Flopper

Yellow Slurpfish

Black and Blue Shield Fish

Molten Spicy Fish

Purple Thermal Fish

Check out our article about catching the Vendetta Flopper in LEGO Fortnite, as it is the rarest type of fish in the game. Notably, it can be found in only one location on the entire map.

All fishing locations in LEGO Fortnite

We have scoured the entire map and come up with the following fishing locations:

Lakes:

Grassland lakes

Dry Valley lakes

Frostland lakes

Cave lakes

Shores

Grassland shore

Sandy shore

Dry Valley shore

These are not official names from Epic Games but our very own nomenclature to help you better understand the locations on the map.

