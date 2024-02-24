How to catch Purple Thermal Fish in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite has introduced fishing with the new v28.30 update, allowing players to catch Purple Thermal Fish in LEGO Fortnite. This is one of the many new fish introduced to the game alongside the Fishing Rods and a fishing minigame. Players can navigate the game's landscape and catch Purple Thermal Fish in LEGO Fortnite by following a few easy steps.

This article will break down all the steps you need to follow to equip yourself with the right tools and add the Purple Thermal Fish to your LEGO Fortnite inventory, allowing you to explore this new item's potential in the game mode.

Steps to catch Purple Thermal Fish in LEGO Fortnite

1) Equip yourself with the required tools

Uncommon Fishing Rod (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Before heading on your journey to catch Purple Thermal Fish in LEGO Fortnite, it is important to craft and equip yourself with a Fishing Rod. To craft a Fishing Rod, you must have a Crafting Bench already set up in your LEGO Fortnite world, as it provides the foundation for crafting not just the Fishing Rod but also other useful items.

Given below are all the materials you need to craft different rarities of the Fishing Rod, with the materials varying depending on the rarity of the Fishing Rod you wish to acquire:

Common Fishing Rod: Cord (x1)

Cord (x1) Uncommon Fishing Rod: Knotroot Rod (x1)

Knotroot Rod (x1) Rare Fishing Rod: Flexwood Rod (x1)

Flexwood Rod (x1) Epic Fishing Rod: Frostpine Rod (x1)

Since the Purple Thermal Fish is of the Uncommon rarity, you must upgrade your Fishing Rod to an Uncommon rarity in LEGO Fortnite. For this, you must upgrade your Crafting Bench to Level 2, which you can do with Planks and Shells.

2) Use the Fishing Rod to catch Purple Thermal Fish in LEGO Fortnite

Fishing (Image via Epic Games)

Once you have the Fishing Rod in your inventory, you can make your way to the Desert Biome in the LEGO Fortnite world to catch the Purple Thermal Fish. This fish can be found in water bodies in the Warm Desert Biome, and you can simply cast your Fishing Rod into a fishing spot and wait to potentially hook in a Purple Thermal Fish. Additionally, you can use an Uncommon Bait Bucket to create your own fishing spot and attract fish to your location.

Once hooked, you must reel the fish in, completing your quest to catch Purple Thermal Fish in LEGO Fortnite. The Purple Thermal Fish in your inventory can be used for many different things, including being turned into a Fish Filet for cooking dishes like Simple Sushi.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!