How to make Fish Filets in LEGO Fortnite

Thanks to the brand new Gone Fishin' update, players can now create tasty Fish Filets in LEGO Fortnite. The fishing mechanics add a whole new depth to experiencing the game. With a Fishing Rod in hand, players can visit water bodies to catch unique fish, each contributing toward a delicious Fish Filet recipe.

Crafting this dish may not be immediately obvious, however. As such, this guide showcases players how to go about creating the newest food item, the Fish Filets in LEGO Fortnite

How to create Fish Filets in LEGO Fortnite?

This is the first step to creating Fish Filets in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

In a nutshell, a Food Processor is needed to make Fish Filets. To craft this item, either use the Lumber Mill or just craft one using the Crafting Bench. Obtaining about four Wooden Rods should unlock the recipe.

Here are the constituents for making the contraption in LEGO Fortnite:

Planks (X8)

Bones (x7)

Granite (x6)

Wooden Rods (x3)

With that done, interact with the Food Processor and add fish caught using a Fishing Rod to get grinding. Of course, fish are needed in the inventory to create Fish Filets. Add the fish to the Station section of the processor and wait until it has been turned into a filet. Like any other food item, these can be consumed to regain lost hearts.

Making Fish Filets is very easy (Image via Epic Games || YouTube/Perfect Score)

LEGO Fortnite will have many scenarios where players will be in danger or find themselves hurting for HP, so having food handy is key. There is another use for Fish Filets in LEGO Fortnite; however, players can use them to make Bait Buckets. While players can try to catch fish as is, they may not be consistently successful.

A Bait Bucket helps create a fishing spot, guaranteeing consistent spawns to catch more types of fish. Once again, the Food Processor is needed; players must place the crafted Fish Filet in the Station space and watch it turn into a Bait Bucket. Note that this method only creates the Common Bait Bucket, but it is still a crucial ingredient in crafting higher tier Bait Buckets.

The latest Gone Fishin' update adds a bunch of exciting features and items to the game. Check out the full LEGO Fortnite update v28.30 patch notes list to see what's new.

LEGO Fortnite is available to play for free on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!