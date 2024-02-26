If you want to catch Silver Thermal Fish in LEGO Fortnite, you will find yourself wandering the map without knowing where to look for it. Like the Vendetta Floppers in LEGO Fortnite, the Silver Thermal variant can be found in one place, making it one of the rarest types of fish in the game. Thus, locating it can be challenging for some players.

That said, this article will walk you through everything you need to know to catch Silver Thermal Fish in LEGO Fortnite, including the location and more.

Where to find Silver Thermal Fish in LEGO Fortnite

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

As mentioned, you can find Silver Thermal Fish in LEGO Fortnite in only one location: the Frostland Lakes. This variant of fish can be found in any waterbody that is in the Frostland biome.

We haven't found this fish in any other location, but if you do, let us know in the comments section.

How to catch Silver Thermal Fish in LEGO Fortnite

Like most other types of fish in the game, you should use good quality gear to catch Silver Thermal Fish in LEGO Fortnite. You might be able to catch them with a regular Fishing Rod nut; having a good quality rod will greatly enhance your experience.

Consider crafting an Epic Fishing Rod and an Epic Bait Bucket before you set out to the Frostland biome to catch Silver Thermal Fish in LEGO Fortnite. The Epic Fishing Rod will not only give you better quality fish spawns but also make reeling in your catches a lot easier.

Expand Tweet

The same goes for the Epic Bait Bucket, as you can catch this fish without using a Bucket. But having fun will make this fish spawn more easily, and you may even chance upon a Legendary Fish while fishing for the Silver Thermals.

Once you are at a lake in the Frostland biome, throw in the Bait Bucket if you are using one, or whip your fishing line and wait for the fish to tug at your rod. Once that happens, reel in your catch. Thereafter, it should not take you long to catch Silver Thermal Fish in LEGO Fortnite.

All types of fish in LEGO Fortnite

As of the writing of this article, there are 15 types of fish in the game:

Orange Flopper

Blue Flopper

Molten Spicy Fish

Cuddle Jelly Fish

Green Flopper

Orange Flopper

Silver Thermal Fish

Raven Thermal Fish

Silver Thermal Fish

Slurp Jelly Fish

Vendetta Flopper

Yellow Slurpfish

Black and Blue Shield Fish

Silver Thermal Fish

Purple Thermal Fish

Like Silver Thermal Fish, Vendetta Floppers are a rare occurrence in the game. Consider reading our article that explains how to catch Vendetta Floppers in LEGO Fortnite.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!