How to catch Yellow Slurpfish in LEGO Fortnite

With the new Gone Fishin' update for LEGO Fortnite, players have been treated to new activities like using a Fishing Rod to catch Yellow Slurpfish in LEGO Fortnite. The Yellow Slurpfish is one of the more unique fish to be introduced to the game with the new update, and players can easily catch it by following a few simple steps.

This article will break down and explain how to equip yourself with the tools and equipment required to find and catch Yellow Slurpfish in LEGO Fortnite.

Steps to catch Yellow Slurpfish in LEGO Fortnite

1) Gather the right tools

Rare Fishing Rod (Image via Epic Games)

Before you start on your journey to catch Yellow Slurpfish in LEGO Fortnite, it is necessary to ensure that you have a Fishing Rod. To craft a Fishing Rod in LEGO Fortnite, you need to make your way to the Crafting Bench, which is the basis for not just the Fishing Rod but also other important crafting recipes.

Given below is a list of all the materials you need to gather to craft a Fishing Rod, depending on its rarity:

Common Fishing Rod: 1 Wooden Rod, 2 Cords, 1 Wolf Claw

1 Wooden Rod, 2 Cords, 1 Wolf Claw Uncommon Fishing Rod: 2 Knotroot Rods, 3 Cords, 1 Silk Thread, 3 Wolf Claws

2 Knotroot Rods, 3 Cords, 1 Silk Thread, 3 Wolf Claws Rare Fishing Rod: 3 Flexwood Rods, 1 Drawstring, 2 Wool Threads, 3 Sand Claws

3 Flexwood Rods, 1 Drawstring, 2 Wool Threads, 3 Sand Claws Epic Fishing Rod: 4 Frostpine Rods, 2 Drawstrings, 3 Heavy Wool Threads, 3 Arctic Claws

Since the Yellow Slurpfish is categorized as a Rare fish, you must upgrade your Fishing Rod to at least a Rare tier. For this, you need to upgrade your Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite to a Level 3, for which you will need Knotroot Rods, Marble Slabs, Sand Claws, and Sand Roller Shells.

2) Use the Fishing Rod to catch the Yellow Slurpfish

Yellow Slurpfish (Image via Epic Games)

Once you've crafted the Rare Fishing Rod, it is time to go out into the LEGO Fortnite world to find the Yellow Slurpfish. These can be found in Underground water bodies.

Additionally, much like the Green Flopper, these fish also reside in the waters of Warm Desert Biome, widening your options of areas to explore when trying to catch Yellow Slurpfish in LEGO Fortnite. Making your way to either one of these areas, all you have to do is cast the Fishing Rod into a fishing spot and wait to reel in a Yellow Slurpfish.

Remember that you can also use a Rare Bait Bucket to make your own fishing spot in the water and increase your chances of attracting a Yellow Slurpfish. Once you have this Rare fish in your inventory, you can not only turn it into a Fish Filet at the Food Processor but also Slurp Juice.

