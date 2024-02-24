How to catch Green Flopper in LEGO Fortnite

The new v28.30 update brings a new activity, i.e., fishing, allowing players to catch Green Flopper in LEGO Fortnite. It is one of the many new fish to be introduced into the game alongside the fishing mechanic, and players can navigate the game's landscape and catch it by following a few easy steps.

This article will break down all the steps you must follow to equip the right tools and add the Green Flopper to your LEGO Fortnite inventory, whether for consumption or future cooking recipes.

Steps to catch Green Flopper in LEGO Fortnite

1) Equip yourself with the necessary tools

Common Fishing Rod (Image via Epic Games)

Before heading on your journey to catch Green Flopper in LEGO Fortnite, craft and equip a Fishing Rod, a brand-new Utility tool added to LEGO Fortnite with the v28.30 update. To add a Fishing Rod to your inventory, you need a Crafting Bench already set up in your LEGO Fortnite world, as it provides the foundation for crafting not just the Fishing Rod but also other useful items.

Here are all the materials required for the Fishing Rod, which can vary depending on the rarity of the Fishing Rod you wish to acquire:

Common Fishing Rod: Cord (x1)

Cord (x1) Uncommon Fishing Rod: Knotroot Rod (x1)

Knotroot Rod (x1) Rare Fishing Rod: Flexwood Rod (x1)

Flexwood Rod (x1) Epic Fishing Rod: Frostpine Rod (x1)

Since the Green Flopper is a Common rarity of fish in LEGO Fortnite, you should only need the Common Fishing Rod, which can be crafted at a Level 1 Crafting Bench, taking the hassle out of upgrading your Fishing Rod and Crafting Bench.

2) Use the Fishing Rod

Fishing (Image via Epic Games)

Once you have the Fishing Rod in your inventory, go to the Desert Biome in the LEGO Fortnite world to catch the Green Flopper. These reside in the waters of the Warm Desert Biome, narrowing down the areas you must explore to encounter them. In the Warm Desert Biome, cast your Fishing Rod into the fishing spot and wait to hook in a Green Flopper.

Additionally, throw in a Bait Bucket to create your own fishing spots and attract fish to your location to increase your chances of encountering more fish. Once hooked, reel the fish in, completing your quest to catch Green Flopper in LEGO Fortnite. With the Green Flopper in your inventory, you can use it for various purposes, including being turned into a Fish Filet for future recipes.

