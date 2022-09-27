How to change your character in Fortnite 

One of the most distinctive features of Fortnite is its massive repository of outfits. Presently, the game has over 1400 cosmetic outfits that span across different genres This does include in-built edit styles that further improve the customization experience.

Players throng Fortnite to experience a unique Battle Royale scenario in which they can play as their favorite characters from their franchise. The game is big on collaborations and, over the years, has absorbed many pop culture icons into its Omniverse. Disney and Marvel are their biggest contributors.

Given the profusion of outfits that Fortnite has, it is evident that players want to rotate between different skins. They can change their characters, mix and match them with other cosmetic items like back blings, harvesting tools, and other items.

A step-by-step guide to changing character in Fortnite

Changing characters in Fortnite is fairly easy. However, players should note that this can only be done in the lobby. Players cannot change their outfits amid a match. The process of changing characters is divided into these two major steps:

Navigating to locker

Changing the character

Navigating to the Locker

Click on Locker Option at the top of the screen. (Image via Epic Games)

The locker in Fortnite is synonymous with a cupboard in real life. Whenever a player purchases or unlocks a character, it is automatically added to the locker. Players can also access other cosmetic items like back bling, harvesting tools, contrails, etc., in the locker. To access it, they need to:

Enter the game. Once in the Lobby, locate the Locker option on top of the screen. Click the Locker option ( Between Compete and Item shop options)

Changing the character

Click on the Outfit option to choose a character. (Image via Epic Games)

Upon entering the locker, players will be prompted will a screen depicting different cosmetic items and filter options. These are displayed as tiles in the form of a grid. Players must click on the first option (tile) in the extreme left corner. The option also displays the equipped character. Players will then need to:

Enter the outfits menu by clicking it Locate the character they want to equip. ( They can filter their choices to streamline the process of finding it) Click the character to select it. (The selected character will be displayed on the right side of the screen.) Select the character and click the Save and Exit option at the bottom of the screen. Return to lobby

If an outfit has different edit styles, players will be prompted with the Edit Style option next to the Save and Edit option. To equip a different edit style, they need to:

Select the character that has edit styles. Click the Edit Style option at the bottom of the screen Choose among the different options. (Mnay outfits have different color schemes, masks, and more) Select the desired styles. Click the Save and Exit option on the bottom of the screen Return to lobby.

Many Fortnite Creative maps sport-changing booths where players can change their characters while in a match. This option, at times, is also made available in Battle Royale mode.

