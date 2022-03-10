How clickbait is becoming the new normal in the Fortnite community

While Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has been phenomenal so far and the entire community is waiting for the next big season, several YouTubers and players have been using images, thumbnails, and visual aids, which seem to reveal information about Chapter 3 Season 2 only to fool the audience and make them click on the post or video. With even new players adopting the same strategy, the clickbait culture is seeing a steady increase, with the game's popularity at an all-time high.

Clickbait culture has now become the new normal in Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most popular games on the planet and has probably the highest number of dedicated streamers and content creators churning out videos and posts daily. While valuable guides, information, and genuine leaks about the game are greatly appreciated, most popular content creators have moved away from this. With weekly challenges and Item Shop refreshes to updates, Fortnite certainly has no lack of content to cover, but some YouTubers still find a way to mislead their audience into getting views.

Using enticing titles, fake giveaways, and misleading cover images, many YouTubers lure viewers into clicking on their videos, with some even using threatening pitches like "Drop a like in the next five seconds or else..." to create a sense of pressure and urgency to bypass YouTube algorithms. Many clickbait accounts even promise free giveaways to their audience, but whether anyone ever gets these rewards is still a matter of debate. Furthermore, all of this violates YouTube's ToS (Terms of Service) and policies.

To top it all off, there are even content creators who claim to know all about future updates of the game and attract audiences with appealing thumbnails and titles only to reveal that they do not have enough material regarding that particular subject or go on to state the obvious.

A large portion of the Fortnite community comprises of school-going children and young adults, and these 'Clickbait content creators' take advantage of their gullible nature to bump up their views.

Over 50% of all Fortnite content on YouTube is clickbait, and while the community has begun to differentiate between real and fake YouTubers, the staggering amount of clickbait content just seems to be growing. While no one can stop the clickbait culture, one can always avoid any and all content that only wants likes, views, and subscriptions without providing the viewer with relevant and useful information.

Edited by Atul S