The loot pool in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is certainly quite diverse. Some weapons are overpowered, while others are simply not fit for combat. With a few tweaks, buffs, and nerfs from the developers, things are starting to look up for the community.

However, since the meta weapons of the season have been the Stinger SMG and MK-Seven Assault Rifle, players generally prefer to use them as much as possible. Given their potency in combat, finding and using another weapon is strategically unwise.

To encourage Loopers to try out different weapons, the developers have put out a simple challenge. To earn 25,000 experience points, players need to collect different types of weapons at Shifty Shafts or the Sanctuary.

How to collect different types of weapons at Shifty Shafts or the Sanctuary in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Collecting different kinds of weapons is usually not very difficult. However, when limited to a certain area, accomplishing this task can be challenging. Nevertheless, these are the steps necessary to complete it:

Land as soon as possible at Shifty Shafts or the Sanctuary.

Find basic loot and at least two types of weapons.

Secure the area and clear out all remaining enemies.

Find another type of weapon to complete the challenge.

Things to remember while collecting different types of weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

First and foremost, newbies should avoid dropping at Shifty Shafts. Although the Tilted Towers POI has drawn a lot of attention recently, Shifty Shafts is still a hotspot for many players to drop into.

Given the tight spacing and elevation of the terrain, there is almost no escape once a player gets stuck in the lower levels.

On the other hand, the Sanctuary, as its name appropriately suggests, is a safer place to land and attempt this challenge. Even if opponents do land here, with ample space, tree cover, and plenty of structures, players can rotate to safety without difficulty.

Nevertheless, finding three different types of weapons should not take too long. With SMGs and ARs currently being meta weapons, they can be found quickly either from loot chests or as floor loot.

The third type of weapon that players will find is likely to be a shotgun. Despite its inferior combat usage, players will complete the challenge upon picking it up and earn those experience points. To make this task easier, players should try this strategy out with a friend in duos mode.

