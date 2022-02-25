How to collect treasure using Drake's Map in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Ever since rumors of an Uncharted collaboration in Fortnite took root, leakers have suspected that the Treasure Map would make a return. To everyone's delight, the leakers were right.

Treasure Maps, now called Drake's Map, were added to the game following the v19.30 update. Players can use them to uncover buried treasures and obtain powerful items in-game.

Due to this reason, the developers are now tasking players with finding Drake's Map and collecting some treasures in Fortnite. Those who manage to complete the task will be rewarded with 25,000 XP.

Where to find and collect treasure using Drake's Map in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

While finding treasures isn't too difficult, finding Drake's Map may prove to be a challenge. Here are the steps needed to complete this task:

Land in a quiet region of the island.

Find basic loot and gear up.

Once ready, look for Drake's Map. It can be found as floor loot.

Once acquired, activate the map by pressing it.

A guide line will appear showing the general direction of the treasure.

For a better idea of the exact location, players can even keep an eye out for the golden marker.

Once at the location, look for the "X" spot.

Use the harvesting tool to dig up the treasure chest and complete the challenge.

Are Drake's Maps worth the hassle in Fortnite Chapter 3 or are the Seven's Vaults better?

Find buried treasure to earn XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 (image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

While Drake's Maps do yield a lot of loot and supplies, finding one is going to be difficult. Even after obtaining one, the player can run into numerous issues or be ambushed while trying to acquire the loot. In certain ways, this makes the item a high-risk, high-reward venture.

On the other hand, the Seven's Vaults are located in fixed areas on the map. Players don't need guesswork to find them and they are relatively easy to unlock. Furthermore, given that they can be accessed during the early-game, this makes it easier for one to secure the loot.

Having said that, the only reason as to why Drake's Maps are worth the hassle is due to the legendary weapons that players can acquire. They are powerful and can be used them to gain an edge in combat.

