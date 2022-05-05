How to complete a bounty from the bounty board in Fortnite Chapter 3

Bounty boards were added to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 during the primal-themed season. They are game-changers that allow players to earn gold bars by eliminating opponents.

Additionally, since bounty targets are highlighted on the mini-map, players are able to get a rough idea of their location in real-time. This not only allows them to track their targets but also avoid them and, in certain scenarios, set up an ambush for an easy kill.

Eliminate a bounty target to earn 20,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

However, the island's Bounty Guild has fallen on hard times owing to the raging war. With Loopers focused on defeating the Imagined Order, Bounty Boards have been left unattended. With contracts piling up, Epic Games is tasking players with completing a bounty to lighten the load. Upon completion, they'll earn 20,000 XP as a reward.

Help out the Bounty Guild in Fortnite Chapter 3 by completing a bounty from the bounty board

Bounty boards are simple points of interest on the map that players can interact with to obtain a bounty contract. These can be found all over the map and can be utilized until the match ends.

They don't cost anything to use and can be used as many times as needed, provided there's no other bounty active. Here's how to complete the task.

1) Find a Bounty Board

To complete the task, one must first accept it. This should be easy, as there are 29 bounty boards located on the island. Most can be found in and around POIs, while others are randomly placed on the Fortnite map. Here are a few locations where they can be located:

Rocky Reels

The Daily Bugle

Logjam Lumberyard

Greasy Grove

All Seven Outpost

2) interaction and time limit

Once the bounty board has been located, players will have to interact with it and accept the bounty. Upon accepting the bounty, the timer will be activated. They'll have six minutes in total to track down their target and kill them to obtain a reward.

3) Poaching and completion reward

Upon successfully completing the task, 75 gold bars will be rewarded to the player. If another player kills a target, the player who activated the bounty will only receive ten gold bars.

