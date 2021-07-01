How to complete The Pit Fortnite challenges

The Pit Fortnite challenges will go live at 9:00 a.m. ET, according to an official post by Epic Games. However, before diving into The Pit (literally), it's a good idea to understand how The Pit creative LTM works and what to expect while playing.

Unlike other LTMs, The Pit stays true to its name. To join the match, players literally have to dive into a pit after selecting their loadout. The game is free for all, where players have unlimited ammo, items, and resources to build.

Players who enjoy box-fighting or excel at the building will have the upper hand in this creative LTM. Despite many weapons being vaulted in Fortnite Battle Royale, most weapons over the course of the season are available for selection in The Pit.

With the basics explained, it's time to break down each challenge and discuss the easiest way to complete each of them.

Also Read: Fortnite The Pit: Map code, all challenges, and rewards

Completing all The Pit Fortnite challenges

In total, players can complete four challenges, not just for XP and rewards, but also to progress further along and unlock all Fortnite Cosmic Summer rewards.

Here is the list of challenges:

Build structures in The Pit - 0/500

Destroy structures in The Pit - 0/500

Eliminate players with five different types of weapons in a single The Pit match - 0/5

Get headshots in The Pit - 0/50

The last set of Cosmic Summer challenges will be live tomorrow! This one will require you to play The Pit Creative LTM. pic.twitter.com/65llTE4LlO — FNBRBananik • Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNBRBananik) July 1, 2021

1) Build structures in The Pit - 0/500

This challenge won't be an issue as players will constantly be building structures throughout the match. Players can grab heavy weapons such as miniguns to clear out structures in-game and complete this task quickly.

2) Destroy structures in The Pit - 0/500

Players who enjoy building and box-fighting won't even have to worry about completing this challenge. However, over the course of playing, this challenge should get completed naturally.

For inexperienced players in the various facets of building, simply laying down 500 structures will complete this challenge.

3) Eliminate players with five different types of weapons in a single The Pit match - 0/5

While not exactly difficult, completing this challenge could prove to be a bit tricky. Players will need to get eliminations using five different types of weapons in a single match. A good way to complete this challenge will be to use close-range weapons and a bit of third partying magic.

4) Get headshots in The Pit - 0/50

This is the toughest challenge players will face in The Pit. Getting 50 headshots will be rather hard given that resources are infinite and players can keep building to block shots.

The best way to complete this challenge will be either by sniping from a safe angle or getting up close and personal to a target. Either way, this will be a tough one to complete.

Also Read: Fortnite Freaky Flights - Map code, all challenges, and rewards

Edited by Srijan Sen