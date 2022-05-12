How to deal damage to opponents from 10 meters or less with the Drum Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3

In Fortnite, close-range combat is often shunned upon. Unless engaged in a box fight, most players want to start and finish the fight at mid-range. This is a safe option and allows both parties some freedom to rotate and execute tactics.

It would seem that Epic Games has taken note of this strange predicament and wants players to improve their close-range combat skills. To do that, they are tasking Loopers with dealing damage to opponents using a Drum Shotgun while staying within a range of 10 meters or less.

Deal 150 damage with the Drum Shotgun to earn 20,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

A total of 150 damage must be inflicted to complete the task. Those who manage to execute it will be awarded 20,000 experience points and will be one step closer to becoming a close-range specialist.

Riding shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3: Deal 150 damage to opponents using a Drum Shotgun

To execute this task, readers will need two things: a Drum Shotgun and opponents to shoot at. Given that things might get intense, it's advisable to stock up on medical supplies before attempting this challenge. Here's how to do it:

1) Where to find a Drum Shotgun

Much like all other weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, the Drum Shotgun can be found all over the island. Players can acquire them by searching through chests and even find them lying about on the floor.

Since the weapon has five rarities, it will not be challenging to find one during the early stages of the game. Furthermore, given that the weapon has a large ammunition reserve, it's a good idea to stock up on shells.

2) Finding the ideal target

Once the weapon has been found, players should make their way to Tilted Towers. Since the Imagined Order and The Seven forces are still battling it out, it shouldn't be difficult to find opponents to shoot at.

As the challenge mentions the word "opponents," it's unlikely that shooting at IO forces will not help players progress along with the challenge. Alternatively, to make things easier, bot lobbies can also be used to complete the challenge.

3) Drum Shotgun strategy

The Drum Shotgun has the highest firing rate for the weapon's class in Fortnite. Combine that with a magazine size of 12, and it's easy to understand how best to use this weapon. Rather than trying to land precision shots, players should "spray-and-pray" their target.

Since there is a lot of verticality in Tilted Towers, players can use parkour mechanics to close the gap between their opponents. Once within 10 meters or less, spam the fire button to inflict damage. Even if three shots land on target, it will be enough to complete the challenge.

Edited by Shaheen Banu