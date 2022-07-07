How to deal DMR damage to opponents from above in Fortnite

When Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 began, a handful of new weapons were showcased. Among them was the dreaded DMR.

This particular weapon is a hybrid of an AR and a sniper. While it's not the most potent weapon in-game, it ranks high on the list.

What makes it powerful is the scope-in feature alongside low recoil and semi-automatic firing mode. The weapon becomes a killing machine in the hands of a looper with a steady aim.

However, it does have its limitations. Despite the high DPS, it suffers from a small magazine size and low fire rate.

Owing to these features, a lot of gamers avoid picking this weapon. Nevertheless, given how good the gun is, Epic Games wants them to use it.

To sweeten the deal, they are offering 15,000 XP for those who complete a simple task using the DMR. All players have to do is damage opponents from above to earn the reward.

Dealing damage from above using DMR sound tactical strategy in Fortnite

Unlike the "Get eliminations with an SMG or Shotgun in Fortnite" challenge, this one only requires users to inflict damage on opponents. As easy as that may sound, a total of 500 damage has to be dealt to complete this task.

Given the amount of time this will take, they may not be able to complete this challenge in one match. However, those who're daring like Indiana Jones should be able to wrap things up in one game or perhaps two at the most. Here's how to do it.

1) Third-partying

One of the best ways to complete this challenge will be by third-partying opponents. While this is not sportsmanlike, it's all fair in Fortnite. All players need to do is find elevated terrain or build a ramp and fire at opponents on a lower elevation.

With the common variant of DMR dealing 67.5 damage per headshot, landing eight good shots will complete the challenge. For those with shaky hands and only hitting the broadside of a barn, roughly 11 hits will be needed to fulfill the quota.

However, they should keep in mind that third-partying can backfire if the opponents decide to return fire in unison.

2) Pot-shot expert

Given the high level of skill and precision required to use a DMR in Fortnite, most users can barely get two to three accurate shots on target. This is taking into consideration they are stationary.

For most, landing a shot on a moving target is tough. That is why one of the easiest ways to complete this challenge is to take a hit and move on.

Rather than fighting a single target and keeping missing shots as they move, gamers can take one accurate shot and move on or hide. This will ensure that they won't be engaged by their opponent or have to commit to switching weapons to win the fight.

Loopers can focus on the challenge alone and complete it quickly. They should remember that this has to be done from an elevated position. Skybasing is also an option.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

