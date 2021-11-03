How to defeat a Cube Monster Boss in the Sideways in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite players can find Cube Monsters throughout the map in Sideways zones, but the Bosses prove to be a little trickier to defeat in a safe and timely manner. Cube Monster Bosses take the form of different enemies, all soaring over normal Cube Monsters in health, damage, and difficulty.

Sledgehammer is after the Cube Monsters and tells players to hunt a Cube Monster Boss within the Sideways. Fortnite is heading towards another big conflict with foreign entities, and this one could be bigger than Season 7's alien invasion.

Fortnite Boss fight strategies for Sledgehammer's quest

First, Fortnite players need to head to the Sideways zones to find a boss. Cube Monster Bosses include the Caretaker, Mythic Brutes, and possibly the Cube Assassin, though it hasn't been confirmed that she will satisfy the quest.

Caretakers can be found walking around the map and will pull players into a Sideways zone along with other Cube Monsters. Mythic Brutes spawn after multiple waves of monsters are defeated in a Sideways Anomalies, and the Cube Assassin spawns at random times.

For all of these Cube Monster Boss fights, players need to balance shooting at the regular enemies along with the boss itself. As always, multiple weapons and a deep ammo pool is necessary because these bosses can eat dozens of bullets before going down.

Diego's retweet heck @DiegoGTRatty so fortnite's cube assassin is canonically tol



pog so fortnite's cube assassin is canonically tolpog https://t.co/HE1rBbo9Qv

Kiting the Cube Monsters is also necessary. Players will have to evade their attacks, shoot in bursts, and run to cover. The Cube Monster Bosses are somewhat slow and easy to outrun, so fire from a distance and move to a different spot for safety.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Sideways weapons also seem to be favored when battling a boss, so picking one up along the way can help. Like almost all boss fights in any game, the key is dodging the big attacks while keeping an eye on the little guys. Balance firing at the Cube Monsters and the boss, aim for the weak spots, and stay away from their attacks to find an easy victory for this Fortnite quest.

Edited by R. Elahi