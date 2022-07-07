How to deploy a Port-A-Fort and deal damage to opponents within 30 seconds in Fortnite

In the new Week 5 challenge, Fortnite players need to deploy a Port-a-Fort and deal damage to opponents within 30 seconds. The task is easy to complete once the player lands in a populous area, acquires suitable weapons, and has a deployable Port-a-Fort. After that, the player needs to land a shot within 30 seconds.

Fortnite's latest v21.20 update has brought Port-a-Fort(s) back into the game. They can be found across the map and have the same design as the earlier versions. Since it is a new addition, it is plausible that players might get additional challenges pertaining to the Port-a-Fort.

For the unversed, it is a deployable utility item that creates a high structure that can be used as a fort. It is a great tool for players who are new to building mechanics and players who want an advantageous sniping point minus unwanted hit-boxes.

Port-a-Fort returns to Fortnite

To complete the challenge, players need to deploy the fort and deal 50 damage to an opponent within the first thirty seconds of deploying. Although the challenge seems easy, players need to strategically deploy the fort so that they can find an opponent to inflict damage. Players will also need to acquire a mid-to-long range weapon.

Since the item was recently re-introduced, it should be in abundance in the loot pool. Players should drop into a crowded area to increase their chances of acquiring a mid-range weapon, a deployable fort, and opponents to shoot at. Players are required to inflict 50 damage. Two to three shots should suffice, depending upon the weapon's rarity.

Fortnite players can complete almost three different challenges by undertaking this particular challenge. In another challenge, players are required to deal 500 damage using a DMR from above. Another challenge requires players to collect the Port-a-Fort and Ripsaw blade launcher in a single match. Players can complete the aforementioned challenges in a single attempt if they plan articulately.

Fortnite players can try to acquire a DMR and then deploy the fort, thus achieving a suitable height to deal damage. If players are quick enough, they can complete two different challenges while doing this particular one. It will also tick mark half a challenge that requires the players to collect a Port-a-Fort.

While the fort is better suited for the final few circles, players must deploy it in the early phase of a match to take advantage of the population. Since the fort has tires at the bottom, players should be quick to jump and assume height for better aim. The Port-a-Fort is also available in the no-build mode.

This for sure will render the end-game complex and will influence the overall no-build gameplay. Its no-hit-box construction seems somewhat advantageous and might leave the game lopsided. It is possible that no-build players might start asking Fortnite developers to remove the item from the game.

If Fortnite players try hard enough, they can pull these three interconnected challenges without any impediment in a single game. This guarantees a jump of 45,000 XPs in a single match, which translates into half-a-level gain.

