How to destroy equipment on top of Abductors in Fortnite Season 7 (week 6 Epic challenge)

As the alien invaders continue to take over more of Fortnite's island, the NPC known as Rook has a plan that could potentially slow down its advance and buy the defenders some time to organize and plan a counterattack.

While the alien saucers are too fast for loopers to land on and damage, the abductors, on the other hand, are stationary and make for easy targets for players to land on and sabotage.

The Abductors are back in-game

Image via @HYPEX pic.twitter.com/sRLd0pO7tA — Thunder Chief - Fortnite Leaker (@ThunderNewsFN) July 13, 2021

After careful evaluation, Rook is planning a counter-offensive against the Fortnite alien abductor ships and is looking for loopers brave enough to land on them and destroy equipment found on top of the vessel.

Although taking on a large alien ship would not really be feasible without heavier firepower, destroying valuable equipment on top of the ship is something that can be done with ease, and it wouldn't require any weapons either.

Players who manage to destroy three pieces of alien equipment on top of abductors will receive 30,000 experience points as reward for a job well done.

" Destroy equipment on top of Abductors" week 6 Epic challenge (Image via ThePlatiumAgent/Twitter)

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season Week 6 Challenges - All Epic and Legendary Challenges and how to complete them

Fortnite Season 7: How to complete the "Destroy equipment on top of Abductors" week 6 Epic challenge

To complete this challenge, players need to land on top of an alien abductor in-game and destroy three pieces of equipment on top of it. While this sounds easy enough, there are a few risks involved which players should be aware of.

While landing on the abductor is easy, owing to these lumbering alien vessels being gateways to the Mothership, a lot of players land on them during every match. And since there are just three of them in every game, there are bound to be multiple players landing on top of each one.

An easy way to complete this challenge would be to land on the abductor, use the pickaxe to destroy the alien equipment, and jump off before getting drawn into a firefight. This method is much faster than trying to find a weapon, and using it to shoot the alien equipment and destroy it.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Also Read: Where to damage an alien-driven Saucer in Fortnite season 7 (Week 6 Legendary challenge)

Note: The Fortnite Season 7 Week 6 Epic challenges will go live on July 15th at 10 AM ET.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod