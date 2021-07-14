Where to damage an alien-driven Saucer in Fortnite season 7 (Week 6 Legendary challenge)

Fortnite Season 7 started with a bang, and soon after the Spire was destroyed, alien saucers began swarming different POIs in-game during every match. Despite the flying vehicles receiving a nerf, they are still quite overpowered when used properly.

With the ability to beam up players and slingshot them far away, in conjunction with their laser gun, these technological flying marvels currently dominate the skies above the Island. However, they are not invincible, and many of them have been shot out of the sky over time.

It would seem that Dr. Slone has taken note of this and wants to further make an example out of them to send a clear message to the alien invaders. While it's doubtful that taking out a few would make any difference, nonetheless, the good doctor is offering 30,000 experience points to players to damage alien-driven saucers.

"Damage an alien-driven Saucer" Week 6 Legendary challenge (Image via ShotgunDr/Twitter)

Fortnite Season 7: How to complete the "Damage an alien-driven Saucer"

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players have to find an alien-driven saucer and inflict damage on it. It's easier said than done, given the numerous complications involved. However, taking a saucer out of commission is not an impossible feat to achieve.

To find an alien-driven saucer, players must be on the lookout for POIs on the mini-map that have been marked purple at the start of the round. Each POI, which has a purple name, will host up to three alien-driven saucers. Players should be able to find three purple locations per game.

Incase you haven't nothise.. The named locations with purple color on them is where the UFO are.

While any in-game weapon can theoretically be used to damage alien-driven saucers, using long-range weapons such as assault rifles, pulse rifles, snipers, and railguns will be the easiest way to ensure shots land on target.

Be warned, though, that as soon as the first shot is fired, the alien-driven saucer will return fire and will only cease to attack if the player gets out of range or manages to hide from its line of sight.

Note: The Fortnite Season 7 Week 6 Legendary challenges are currently live in-game.

